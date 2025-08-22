Fight Breaks Out in Colorado Camp as Deion Sanders Prays for Peace

Looks like Coach Prime’s Colorado journey just hit some serious turbulence. Fresh off beating cancer and navigating difficult times, Deion Sanders is beginning a new chapter without his sons on the roster since 2022. But despite that, he’s been locked in to make an impact this year. Yet with just a week left for the season, the Buffs’ intensity went too far—as their practice field turned into a battleground. Helmets slammed, punches flew, and the field turned into a heated fight ring. Well, this wasn’t the kind of start Coach Prime thought of when he set the tone for the Buffs’ rise.

The offseason work is turning up the heat. On August 6 in Charlotte, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers held a joint practice, and even before things began, the rain-soaked field couldn’t cool down the rising tempers. Damontae Kazee and Trevian Thomas threw the first punches during a punt drill. Soon after Shedeur Sanders‘ team went off the hook, his father Deion Sanders’ Colorado team entered a hard-fought fall camp battle to show their competitive edge.

That’s right. Jordan Seaton and Samuel Okunlola faced off in a fierce offense-versus-defense clash, with Anquin Barnes Jr., Zarian McGill, and others joining in as the energy exploded. It wasn’t just a fight; it was a tough, intense battle that showed how hungry this team is. And Well Off Media captured it all pretty well as helmets cracked, intensity was high, and both sides fought to win every play. Coach Prime eventually stepped in, removing Seaton to reset the mood, but the message was clear: the Buffs are pushing themselves harder than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But this isn’t the first time Colorado’s practice has gotten heated, either. Back in March, during the second week of spring practice, the Buffs were eager to prove themselves, and things quickly turned weird. Redshirt freshman tight end Morgan Pearson (No. 37) and freshman Cash Cleveland (No. 52) got into a heated physical exchange that caught everyone’s attention. Teammates had to intervene to separate them before it went too far. For a moment, it seemed like a serious situation might develop, but they calmed down, and practice continued.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On top of that, it’s ironic how, just in the morning, Deion Sanders was urging his players to maintain peace. “Listen to me closely. It’s my morning word. I already sent it out, but I want you to hear me say it. Guard your peace like it’s the most valuable possession you have, because it is. You can have whatever your heart desires of whomever your heart desires, but if you don’t have peace, baby, it won’t matter. Choose yourself over the mess that causes you stress,” he said on Well Off Media.

But let’s be real, their hunger makes sense. Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and their other star players, then only receiving a single pity vote in the AP poll—from Jacksonville anchor Jamal St. Cyr, which tied them for 48th with Louisiana Lafayette. It isn’t something they grind hard for. So, the fights and competitive spirit? It’s not chaos; it’s the edge of a team fighting for every bit of respect, one play at a time. And even Deion Sanders has a clear goal in his mind.

Deion Sanders on “major” goal

Deion Sanders faces a new challenge at Colorado this season, navigating the sidelines without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. At a recent luncheon, Sanders quipped, “Especially not having Shilo get on my last nerve.” After the crowd’s laughter, he confessed, “It’s not easy,” revealing the reality of moving forward. For the first time in years, no Sanders will be on the field, marking a significant roster transformation.

And Deion Sanders is now focused on the quarterback competition between Kaidon Salter and Julian “JuJu” Lewis, and finding replacements for Shilo and Travis Hunter. Despite these changes, Sanders believes, “I feel like, wholeheartedly, this is a better football team,” highlighting the team’s receiver depth with Omarion and Drelon Miller, and a stronger offensive line anchored by Jordan Seaton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Look, Sanders is back after time away this summer for bladder cancer treatment. Veteran assistants and Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk held things down during his absence, with Byron Leftwich mentoring the quarterbacks. “I feel like our staff gets better and better and better every year,” Sanders explained. “I feel like the roster gets better and better and better every year.” His focus remains on another bowl game run for 100-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom, but this year, he’s aiming higher: “We want to get Miss Peggy to a bowl game — and win.”

The “Prime Effect” is still boosting Boulder’s economy and enrollment, and Colorado has sold out season tickets for the third straight year. The Buffs kick off the season on August 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field, where they’ll play four of their first five games. Even adjusting without Shedeur and Shilo, Sanders is making it clear that with his revamped roster and energized staff, Colorado’s next chapter is just beginning.