Fight Breaks Out in FBS College Football Game as Head Coaches Get Involved

“Definitely a good neighbor to have,” Idaho HC Thomas Ford Jr. said of WSU’s HC Jimmy Rogers ahead of their Week 1 clash. “But there’s no neighbors that are too friendly when it comes to Week One.” And that right there is like a prophecy for what would go down in the Battle of the Palouse that kicked off for the first time since 2022. The niceties went out the window, and the fists almost came out with them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jaxon Potter’s first career start, Jimmy Rogers’ first win in his head coaching debut for the Cougars, and some last-minute dramas, the Cougars-Vandals showdown had it all. The clash wrapped up with WSU edging out Idaho 13-10 in a nail-biting finish, but the chaos didn’t stop when the final whistle blew. In fact, it was what happened afterward, captured in a viral clip by WSU reporter Sydney Berger, that stole the spotlight.

“Pretty chippy at the end here… but WSU comes out with a 13–10 win,” she captioned above the clip of the altercation. This was two head coaches trying to stamp their flag into Palouse soil, and the turf couldn’t hold all the egos. A WSU player, riding high on the win, grabbed an Idaho player’s chin and tried to walk off. The Vandal snapped back, yanking his jersey. Another Cougar rushed in to de-escalate, but by then the temperature was already boiling. Then, the cherry on top was both coaches barking at each other midfield like the game was still live.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This game was not the first time tempers spilled over between these two teams. This rivalry has receipts, like the 2013 parking lot brawl that left a WSU player unconscious and an Idaho player’s car destroyed in what looked like straight-up retaliation. Saturday night was just another chapter in the saga.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The setup couldn’t have been juicier. WSU and Idaho, separated by less than eight miles of Palouse dirt and history dating back to 1894, squared off for the 94th time. The game itself was ugly. Idaho actually outgained Wazzu early, bullying their way to 59 first-quarter yards while Rogers’ program managed a pitiful 15. By halftime, though, WSU was able to get a drive going and scored a touchdown. It was 7–0. Even though Idaho had more yards at halftime, they went back to the locker room empty-handed.

The key to success for WSU’s 11th straight win over the Vandals was that when it mattered, they did just enough. Rogers’ bet on third-year sophomore Jaxon Potter for QB1 paid off in the first game itself. The Cougars’ head coach said he started Potter for his accuracy, completion ratio, his ability to create explosive plays, and his late-game situation savvy during fall camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

QB Potter, in his first real shot at running the offense, threw for 209 yards and a TD. Their ground game was three rushing yards. Total! They had more penalties (seven) than rushing yards. Yet somehow, with only a few seconds left, kicker Jack Stevens booted a 32-yarder to make it the final score. The Cougars were able to withstand the final play by Idaho. Survival over dominance, but still survival.

So yes, the scoreboard says WSU 13, Idaho 10. But the real story is that the fight proved Thomas Ford’s pregame words right. In the Palouse, neighbors aren’t too friendly, and this good guy rivalry is always one bad grab away from boiling over.