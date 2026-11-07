Fight Breaks Out in Major Big Ten Game as Both Teams Draw Penalties in Heated Clash

Who said a game between two playoff-eliminated teams couldn’t get heated? Maryland and Purdue certainly didn’t play like they had nothing left to prove, going back and forth in an entertaining clash. However, things took an ugly turn when players from both sides got into each other’s faces, with tempers boiling over and punches being thrown.

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According to a video shared by The Washington Post’s Jake Kauderer, tensions between Purdue and Maryland spilled over at one point in the game, with players from both sides throwing punches.

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The confrontation quickly escalated, forcing referees to step in and restore order before things got further out of hand. Both teams were handed offsetting penalties following the altercation, adding another flashpoint to an already feisty contest in which players in full uniform and helmets were caught exchanging blows.

The origins of the confrontation remain unclear, as neither head coach has explained what sparked it. However, the tension may have stemmed from an earlier flashpoint involving Maryland senior defensive back Dontay Joyner.

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He clashed with several Boilermakers during the opening drive, prompting officials to hit him with a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The incident brought Joyner’s night to an abrupt end barely two minutes into the first quarter, as he was ejected from the game. But that wasn’t the end of it. As he was escorted off the field, Joyner lost his temper and slammed his helmet on the sidelines.

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The controversy surrounding Maryland and Purdue may have grabbed the headlines, but the Terrapins had another reason to celebrate in West Lafayette.

Despite the heated exchanges, Joyner’s first-quarter ejection and a nine-point deficit, Maryland found a way to turn the contest around, securing a hard-fought 34-29 victory over the Boilermakers on Saturday. More importantly, the win ended a miserable run of 13 consecutive Big Ten defeats.

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Malik Washington was the Terrapins’ standout performer, throwing two touchdown passes and adding two rushing scores of his own. Chris Durr Jr. delivered one of the afternoon’s biggest plays, turning what appeared to be a routine wide receiver screen into an explosive 87-yard touchdown.

DeJuan Williams also got in on the action with a spectacular 75-yard scoring run as Maryland improved to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

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The victory carried special significance for the Terrapins, particularly for interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who took charge after Maryland fired longtime head coach Mike Locksley on October 21.

The celebrations showed just how much the result meant to the program. Abdul-Rahim was drenched with water during his postgame television interview before his players lifted him onto their shoulders and carried him off the field.

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Purdue, meanwhile, had plenty of opportunities to take control but ultimately fell short. Quarterback Ryan Browne completed 24 of 38 passes for 296 yards, while kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano converted five field goals, matching a single-game program record.

However, the Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) suffered their third consecutive defeat after failing to contain Maryland’s explosive offence.

Both teams are now 3-6 and have no chance of reaching the playoffs, but they will look to improve their records over the rest of the season.