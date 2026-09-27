Fight Breaks Out in Tunnel Between Players After Big Ten Program Hands Rivals Their First Loss of the Season

The final whistle did not end this one. Oregon had just walked into Los Angeles and handed USC its first loss of the season, 41-27. But before the Ducks could properly celebrate and the Trojans could retreat to their locker room, another confrontation broke out. This time, it happened in the tunnel.

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As shared by Polymarket Sports, The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara captured video of Oregon and USC players shouting and getting into another physical scrum as both teams made their way off the field. The Coliseum tunnel offered little room for separation. Players from the two sides crossed paths, tempers flared, and coaches and stadium security had to step between them.

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This postgame scene didn’t need much explaining. The rivalry had been simmering since the second quarter. And that one hit cranked up the temperature. Earlier in the night, USC LB Desman Stephens II made a move that started this whole chaos.

In the second quarter, Dante Moore scrambled and began his slide. Then, Stephens lowered his shoulder and delivered a high hit that left the Oregon QB motionless on the field. The Ducks immediately went after Stephens while USC players moved in. As expected, there was a pushing-and-shoving scrum around the injured QB.

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🚨 Another scuffle breaks out after the game in the tunnel between Oregon and USC players. pic.twitter.com/TXuXbUxK8d— Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 27, 2026

Then Stephens returned to the USC sideline and was seen celebrating and exchanging high-fives with teammates. That only added more fuel. Oregon coach Dan Lanning was visibly furious and had to be restrained by members of his staff as medical personnel treated Dante Moore. Stephens was eventually ejected for targeting, while both teams received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

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The game was delayed for roughly 15 minutes. Dante Moore was eventually stretchered off and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. A Ducks spokesperson said he had movement in all of his extremities. And that was the backdrop to everything that followed. The players had already nearly come to blows once. The tunnel provided the next opportunity, given there was plenty left in the tank by the time the game ended.

There was even another fight in the stands. While Dante Moore was still being attended to on the field, two USC fans exchanged punches in the Coliseum. One was wearing a No. 8 USC jersey, the same number worn by Stephens. The coincidence did not go unnoticed online. The fight lasted about 20 seconds before other spectators intervened. A woman also appeared to throw a drink toward the fan in the jersey while trying to break things up.

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It was a strange, ugly parallel. No. 8 had already been at the center of the game’s biggest flashpoint, and another No. 8 was now sitting in the middle of a fight in the stands. But for all the chaos, Oregon still had a football game to finish.

Oregon still finished business without Dante Moore

After Dante Moore went down, Dylan Raiola took over and did not shrink from the moment. The former 5-star QB threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks eventually pulled away. Dierre Hill Jr. scored twice on the ground, while Jordon Davison added another rushing touchdown. Oregon also converted a pair of fourth downs that helped seal the 41-27 victory.

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USC QB Jayden Maiava threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but the Trojans could not keep pace once Oregon settled in. Dylan Raiola’s first big moment came with an emotional touch, too. After the Ducks scored following Dante Moore’s departure, he held up the starter’s No. 5 in tribute to his teammate.

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That image stood in sharp contrast to everything else happening around the stadium. The Ducks leave Los Angeles 3-1, while USC falls to 4-1 and absorbs its first defeat of the season. But the scoreboard may not be the only thing that follows these teams out of the Coliseum.

Desman Stephens’ hit will continue to draw scrutiny. Dante Moore’s status will matter even more. And now there is the tunnel confrontation, adding another layer to a night that was already difficult to keep under control. Oregon got the win, but the bad blood stayed behind.