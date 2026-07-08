“Fighting Cancer”: Deion Sanders Makes Raw Admission on Colorado Struggles While Making Future Expectations Clear

Deion Sanders’ Colorado regressed significantly last season, finishing with just three wins. Behind that underperformance, though, Coach Prime had his fair share of struggles. He was in a life-threatening cancer battle in the offseason and played much of the season recovering from it. Now, as expectations mount for the 2026 season, Coach Prime is learning from his past and looking ahead.

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“I don’t think Colorado has transformed me… My younger self would be proud. I was here fighting cancer,” Coach Prime said as ON3’s Oliver Hayes reported on X. “This year, I got my dawg back. I got my swagger back… I’m ready… I can’t wait to get on the sideline and do our thing.”

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Coach Prime’s cancer battle was more serious than many realized. Doctors discovered a tumor in his bladder. That was after medical evaluations related to his previous vascular problems. He underwent surgery that removed his bladder. Then, doctors rebuilt it using part of his intestine. Recovery was, of course, difficult. Even Coach Prime later admitted he dealt with severe pain, nighttime incontinence, and constant adjustments to daily life.

The Buffs’ head coach spoke openly about worrying that he might accidentally wet himself during public appearances. Instead of hiding those struggles, he shared them to encourage others to get checked early. The illness naturally affected Colorado’s preparation. He spent a long time away from the team during spring and early summer while recovering. As a consequence, his assistants handled more day-to-day work before preseason camp.

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Even after returning, he was rebuilding his strength after losing significant weight during recovery. Colorado still entered the season with its head coach back on the field, but much of the offseason had been spent dealing with health issues rather than football. Now the picture looks very different. Sanders says he is cancer-free and fully healthy. He believes he has regained both his energy and confidence. Coach Prime’s message entering 2026 is simple.

“We better win, that’ll be the surprise. I love what I got, I love what I see.” He has also said, “I’ve got my health back. I’ve got my swagger back.”

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That reflects a coach who no longer sees his health as an obstacle. Colorado has reasons to believe it can improve.

This is hardly the first time Sanders has answered adversity with results. During his NFL career, he became one of football’s greatest defensive players while also playing Major League Baseball at the same time. Few athletes have succeeded in two professional sports. Years later, he faced serious circulation problems that led to the amputation of two toes. Many wondered whether he could continue coaching.

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Instead, he returned to the sideline and helped Colorado reach national relevance after taking over one of college football’s weakest programs. Now he has added another comeback by defeating bladder cancer and returning to full-time coaching. So, the 2026 season isn’t a new challenge for him; it’s something he has navigated expertly in his career.

This year, even though Sanders returns with just 21 percent of his 2025 roster, he has built the team through the portal, bringing in 43 players. Not just that, CU returns with QB Julian Lewis after two offseasons of work under his belt. Sure, he struggled last year, but this year, expectations are high for him. In all, Sanders has some exciting pieces to make a solid comeback this year.