‘Fighting for His Life’: ESPN Confirms Kirk Herbstreit’s Silent College GameDay Struggles

The Rose Bowl evokes images of golden sunshine and the purest form of college sports. Not chaos. And definitely not Kirk Herbstreit looking like he was in a full-on survival situation. But Pasadena had other plans for Thursday morning. What should have been a seamless College GameDay setup turned into a sloppy, slick nightmare when the skies opened up and poured torrential rain on the stadium before the CPF quarterfinal between Indiana and Alabama.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew took the brunt of it, and Herbstreit was front and center in what fans jokingly dubbed a man “fighting for his life” against Mother Nature.

The cameras were partially covered by the set, but the desk? Utterly exposed. As the rain continued to pour at an angle, Herbstreit went through every defense available, including towels over the head, ponchos that barely helped, and a laugh-it-off attitude that only made the moment more memorable.

Things eventually turned around after jackets came during a break; the GameDay crew had a chance to regroup and dry up a bit. But the effects of the rain extended beyond the set. The Rose Bowl field was completely covered with a tarp, and grounds personnel were using squeegees to remove standing water. Additionally, towels were placed along the seats to help keep fans dry.

This is a developing story…