Fighting Unknown Disease, Deion Sanders Makes Emotional Admission About Eldest Son With a Clear Message to CU Family

Deion Sanders is arguably among the greatest defensive players ever to have played the game. It was not an easy feat to give his 16 years to the most grueling game in America, but the man also played nine seasons in the MLB. So, one would think of him to be a ‘superhuman’, having achieved something that no one ever has. On top of that, he is now giving his sweat and blood to coaching football teams. But even the greatest of athletes aren’t immune to human frailty. And now, Coach Prime is battling an undisclosed health issue. However, he has Deion Jr. to support him in that phase.

The health issues for Deion Sanders started back when he was coaching at Jackson State, where he experienced severe foot issues. It was revealed that the legend had mobility and pain in his foot and had lost sensation, requiring surgical intervention. So, in 2021, Coach Prime underwent an extensive surgery, involving 8 separate procedures to address the concern. However, despite the surgery, not everything improved for Coach Prime.

After the surgery, the head coach developed blood clots in his foot, which he attributes to having a family history of clotting disorders. To cope with that, Coach Prime had to get his two toes amputated. But what was most remarkable after this whole difficult ordeal? Coach Prime missed just two games at Jackson State and led the team to an 11-2 finish, the same year. If that’s not ‘superhuman’ resilience, then what is? But lately, another undisclosed issue has resurfaced, and Deion Sanders is recovering well on his Texas ranch. But with him is his son Deion Jr.

The Buffs’ head coach posted a picture on his IG with Deion Jr., reflecting a beaming smile on both their faces as they walk on their ranch, while having a wholesome father-son moment together. Deion Sanders captioned the post with a quite optimistic message, with the prediction that his return will lead to sold-out stadiums. “#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there so we’ve decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon. @welloffforever.” As for his recovery? It’s looking good!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Coach Prime has been at his Texas Ranch since April 2025 and has missed the Buffs’ summer practices due to his undisclosed illness. While we don’t know about the illness or its nature yet, the head coach has stressed that it is a serious ailment, and something that he hasn’t faced ever. “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level,” said Deion Sanders as he sat with Asante Samuel and even told that he drastically lost 14 pounds. But as for his recovery? We have heard positive things from his close confidants, and one of them was Michael Irvin.

Michael Irvin ‘afraid’ after visiting Deion Sanders

Just recently, NFL legend Michael Irvin visited Deion Sanders at his Texas ranch, where the head coach is recovering. On the surface, the visit might not have made any difference, but Irvin had his magic on Deion Sanders, and in no time, Coach Prime looked all well. But after he came from visiting Coach Prime, several people started asking questions about the extent of the recovery. And Irvin was afraid to divulge anything as he had told.

“Deion and his situation, it is so important to me not to ever in any way make him feel like I’ve violated his trust. So I was afraid that if I started talking, I might say too much. At the time, there were only a few people who knew what was going on with Deion,” said Michael Irvin as to why he didn’t say anything initially. But later, Irvin provided an update on Deion Sanders’ recovery and said that by the time Irvin left Coach Prime’s ranch, the head coach was laughing his “a–” off.

That’s exactly what friendships do, right? And that’s what we want with Coach Prime’s recovery. It might be a long road ahead for him, but the way he has posted about his recovery recently on his Instagram, it seems that the head coach might finally be back even before the fall camp starts at Colorado.