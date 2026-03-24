“Fire Him Now”: Michigan Coach Flirts With Female Reporter; Draws Sherrone Moore Comparisons

The hurt of Sherrone Moore’s controversial firing is not even in the past few months, and Michigan somehow finds itself in another one. Under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, the team was finally gaining some stability, but his DC Jay Hill’s one wrong move brought them back to square one. During the press conference, Hill made a flirty comment on a female reporter, which took fans off guard as they started comparing him to Moore.

Jay Hill came to Michigan after working with Kyle Whittingham for 15 seasons. Fans had high expectations of him, but they got an inappropriate comment in return. During the press conference, when a female reporter stood up to ask him a question, Hill flirted with her while complimenting her looks.

“The best-looking one of the bunch, just so you know, for sure,” Michigan’s DC Jay Hill said during the press conference.

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This comment fueled a fire among all Michigan fans as they could see history repeating itself with Jay Hill now. One of them even urges Kyle Whittingham and the team to take action and fire him immediately, saying, “Save yourselves a headache and fire him now.”

Well, this comment comes as a shocker for all, as Jay Hill is one of the most respected coaches in college football. He has years of experience coaching defenses at Utah, BYU, and now at Michigan. On top of that, he was also head coach at Weber State and was their winningest coach with a 68-39 record. But knowing Michigan’s past controversies, fans are already predicting the worst.

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This could turn into a massive disaster for Michigan’s reputation, which is already juggling with years of controversies. It all started with the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal back in 2023, where a staff member secretly organized people to attend opponents’ games and record their signals from the sidelines. This became a serious violation, and after investigations, officials describe Michigan’s system as a “culture of noncompliance.”

Now, in this scandal, Sherrone Moore deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Connor Stalions. Because of this, he had to serve suspensions in Week 3 and Week 4 of the season due to his connection to the illegal scouting scheme. All these issues create pressure and damage his reputation before anything else happens.

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Then, in December 2025, things get even worse for Moore personally. The university investigates him and finds “credible evidence” that he is involved in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This breaks university rules, especially because there is a power difference between a coach and a staff member, which makes the situation more serious. At the end, Moore was fired, and Michigan added another misery to their list.

That’s exactly why fans are finding Hill’s comment nothing but inappropriate.

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Jay Hill faces fans wrath

Fans react strongly online as Michigan’s controversies continue to grow, with many expressing shock, confusion, and even humor at the situation. Some fans respond with disbelief and sarcasm, highlighting how unusual Jay Hill’s comment seems. One reaction says, “Freaky ass University. What is happening at this institution maaan 😂”, showing how people are both shocked and amused by the लगातार issues coming out of the program.

Others feel the situation is so strange that it almost seems unreal. A fan writes, “Can’t make this shit up😭”, which reflects how quickly problems have piled up, from rule violations to coaching controversies, to making inappropriate comment which makes the situation feel unbelievable.

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There are also reactions that compares Sherrone Moore’s situation to Hill’s, but in a ironic way. One comment said, “Sherrone Moore left a legacy”, suggesting that instead of being remembered for success, his time is now associated with controversy and problems and Hill’s following his footsteps.

Finally, one fan question the overall state of the program itself saying, “Seriously WHAT is with that program?” shows growing concern and confusion about how so many issues could happen at one university. Overall, these reactions highlight that fans are not just disappointed they are genuinely surprised at how everything unfolded.