Fired Baylor HC Dave Aranda Could Make Swift Return to Football With $13M Head Coach’s SEC Team

Baylor finally ran out of patience with Dave Aranda, with the Kansas loss proving to be the final straw after seven years at the helm. But just days after his dismissal, Aranda is already expected to reunite with his former team, the very program where he reached the pinnacle of college football and won a national championship.

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According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Aranda could be heading back to familiar territory just days after his dismissal from Baylor. Lane Kiffin’s LSU is reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing its former defensive coordinator back to Baton Rouge in an analyst-type role.

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Before taking the head coaching job at Baylor, Aranda served as LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2019, helping the Tigers cap an undefeated season with a historic 2019 national championship with Ed Orgeron as the head coach.

His success in Baton Rouge also made him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football, following a remarkable run in which he oversaw five consecutive top-10 defenses at Wisconsin and LSU between 2013 and 2016.

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In the first year of his 7-year/$91 million ($13 million annually) contract with LSU, Lane Kiffin boasts one of the best defensive units in college football this season under Blake Baker. LSU ranks No. 4 nationally in yards allowed per play, giving up just 4.3. And their performances over the past two weeks have been nothing short of a defensive masterclass, surrendering a combined 17 points against Mississippi State and Auburn.

Now, the obvious question is: if LSU’s defense is already that dominant, why are they so keen on bringing Aranda back?

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The answer lies in what he can offer beyond the sidelines. For the first time in years, Aranda would have the freedom to focus entirely on defensive schematics, bringing a fresh perspective to a unit that is already performing at an elite level.

Aranda’s biggest strength lies in his defensive creativity, especially when it comes to getting the best out of his linebackers. That’s particularly important for LSU, which already boasts one of the deepest and most versatile linebacker groups in the country, led by TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys, with captain Whit Weeks nearing a return from injury.

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During his tenure at Baylor, Aranda posted a 40-40 record and led the Bears to their first-ever AP Top 5 finish in 2021, capping the season with a Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl victory. But he failed to sustain that success, with Baylor’s performances steadily declining in the seasons that followed.

By last season, Aranda was already on the hot seat, and the loss to Kansas proved to be the final straw. The Jayhawks secured their first win over Baylor since 2007, snapping a 14-game losing streak against the Bears.

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“Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff, and this University. He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Doug McNamee on Sunday.

“While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well.”

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The University wasted little time naming defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Aranda, however, wasn’t ready to walk away quietly, sharing an emotional, lengthy farewell message to the team on social media.

“At the end of the day, our results on the field didn’t meet expectations…,” he said in part. “I trust you all know it was not for lack of passion or effort.”

Reports put his buyout at a hefty $12 million. Still, a return to LSU could give the Tigers another defensive mastermind and make an already talented roster a genuine Natty contender. But can Aranda resurrect his coaching career in Baton Rouge?