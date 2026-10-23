Fired Big Ten Coach Gives Up on College Head Coaching Career After Walking Away With Nearly $10M: “I Can’t Do It Anymore”

Mike Locksley spent eight seasons promising to turn Maryland into a Big Ten contender, only to leave behind a program still struggling to compete. Now, after being pushed out following another humiliating losing streak, the 56-year-old has made a startling admission about his future that could raise even more eyebrows than his firing.

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Maryland parted ways with Mike Locksley on October 21 following a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, marking its fifth straight defeat and 12th consecutive loss against Big Ten opponents. Although the university called it a mutual separation, Locksley admitted he was done rebuilding struggling programs.

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“But I’m done with the heavy laboring of building. And taking a job that’s going to wear me out. I can’t do it anymore,” he told ESPN’s Heather Dinich, according to a Yahoo Sports post on X on October 23. The 56-year-old now hopes to pursue an NFL opportunity or a college coordinator role with a championship contender rather than another head coaching job.

“To be honest, I kind of knew it was coming, just didn’t know when,” Locksley told ESPN. “I’m not mad about leaving. I’m not. I’m at peace with it because I know it’s better than what it was when I got here.”

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And while his tenure ended disappointingly, Locksley is leaving with a substantial financial settlement.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Maryland owes him approximately $9.75 million under a contract containing no offset or mitigation clause. That means his payout won’t decrease if he accepts another coaching position.

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The Baltimore Sun placed the figure closer to $9.73 million and reported that Maryland must pay 65% of his remaining base salary and supplemental income through December 31, 2028. Half is due within 60 days, with the remainder paid in installments. On3’s Pete Nakos estimated the initial payment at $4.9 million.

Interestingly, Locksley’s contract reportedly waived compensation if he voluntarily resigned. However, athletic department spokesperson Jason Yellin confirmed that he would receive the full amount despite the university describing the departure as mutual.

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Maryland’s recent performances explain why the administration decided to move on.

The Terrapins suffered a humiliating 54-3 defeat against UCLA on September 26, when quarterback Malik Washington threw four interceptions. Further losses to Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers left the program at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big Ten play.

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The Rutgers defeat was particularly damaging because the Scarlet Knights had entered the matchup with only one victory, against FCS opponent Howard. Maryland, meanwhile, hadn’t defeated a Power Four opponent since its victory over Wisconsin the previous September.

According to the Washington Times, Locksley met with athletic director Jim Smith on Sunday, the same day defensive coordinator Ted Monachino was dismissed. By Wednesday, the former head coach had packed up his office.

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“Following thoughtful conversations with Coach Locksley, we agreed that a coaching change was in the best interest of Coach Locksley and the Maryland football program,” Smith said, thanking Locksley for his dedication to the university.

However, Locksley believes the program’s struggles were also tied to structural problems.

“Stabilized it, went to three bowls, NIL kicks in, and wasn’t prepared for it,” he told ESPN.

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He also recalled the circumstances surrounding his arrival.

“A player died right before I got here and this place was burnt to the ground,” Locksley said, referencing the 2018 death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair from heat-related complications.

That tragedy preceded the departures of former head coach D.J. Durkin and the university’s president. Locksley subsequently helped restore stability and delivered three consecutive bowl victories, winning the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl, 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl and 2023 Music City Bowl.

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But he identified retaining talented assistant coaches as an equally serious problem.

“The hardest thing I dealt with here was not recruiting players – it’s being able to get the right coaches and assistants with me. For whatever reason, I struggled to keep the really good coaches I had because we win, we were having success, and people come hire em. I was not able to keep consistency with the staff. And then NIL hit,” Locksley said, according to an Inside Maryland Sports post on X.

While those challenges provide context, Maryland’s conference record reveals why his position eventually became untenable.

Locksley finished 39-54 overall, including his six-game interim stint in 2015. His full-time record stood at 38-49, according to the Washington Times, while the Baltimore Sun ranked his .419 overall winning percentage 11th among Maryland’s 22 head coaches.

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The Terrapins were consistently stronger early in the season, going 23-7 in August and September before falling to 7-19 in October and 5-22 in November. They also went winless in 11 games immediately following bye weeks.

Even with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa becoming the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer, Locksley couldn’t break through against elite conference opponents. According to the Washington Times, Maryland went 0-21 against ranked Big Ten teams during his tenure and never defeated Ohio State or Michigan.

Before the 2023 season, Locksley had expressed confidence that Maryland could compete for Big Ten championships. But those expectations were never realized.

Following a 4-8 finish in 2024, he admitted losing the locker room and promised improvements. The Terrapins finished 4-8 again in 2025, with both seasons producing identical 1-8 conference records.

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What Happens at Maryland Now

Defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will serve as interim head coach for Maryland’s final five games.

The 49-year-old Washington, D.C., native is in his second stint with the program. He was promoted to full-time defensive coordinator after Monachino’s dismissal, while inside linebackers coach Zac Spavital took on additional responsibilities as co-defensive coordinator.

Maryland becomes the first Power Four program to open a head coaching vacancy this season. Athletic director Jim Smith, who assumed his position 15 months ago, will oversee the search for Locksley’s successor.

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But the coaching vacancy could create another problem: player retention.

According to the Baltimore Sun, members of Maryland’s highly rated 2025 recruiting class, including five-star freshman Zion Elee, could enter the transfer portal following the season.

Quarterback Malik Washington had previously expressed his commitment to Locksley after the UCLA loss, saying he had stayed to play for his coach. However, when asked about a possible coaching change following Rutgers, he offered a more measured response.

“If the scenario arises, the scenario arises. We’ll deal with it,” Washington said.

Maryland returns from its bye week to host Illinois on October 31 at noon ET, marking Abdul-Rahim’s first game as interim head coach.

For Locksley, the next chapter depends on whether an NFL franchise or established college program values his recruiting experience and offensive background enough to offer him another opportunity. For Maryland, the challenge is finding someone who can translate early-season promise into consistent conference success.

After eight seasons, three bowl victories and nearly $10 million in expected compensation, Locksley’s time in College Park is over. But whether Maryland’s next coach can achieve what he couldn’t remains an open question.