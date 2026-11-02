Fired Brian Kelly Breaks Silence on $6.25M Big Ten HC Job Amid Ongoing Rumors: “We’ll Certainly Listen”

Since losing his LSU job to Lane Kiffin last year, Brian Kelly has traded the sidelines for the CBS broadcast desk. But college football’s coaching carousel rarely stays quiet for long, and Kelly’s name is already back in the mix. Rutgers, struggling to find its footing under Greg Schiano, could be a potential landing spot. And if Kelly has his way, a return to coaching isn’t off the table.

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The former Notre Dame and LSU head coach recently sat down with Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. During the conversation, he was asked about rumours linking him to Rutgers. Kelly remained cautious, saying it was too early to make any judgements, but made it clear that his doors were always open.

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“I mean, I think this is the normal period of time where, when I’ve been in the coaching business, I’ve always been deflecting all of those, ‘Hey, I’m taking another job.’ Now I’m out of it, and the natural is that, you know, your name’s going to come up. It’s way too early for me to entertain any of those thoughts. If it materializes, we’ll certainly listen,” said Kelly.

In the last four seasons, Rutgers has struggled to make an impact, posting a 23–27 overall record and a dismal 10–26 mark in conference play. Their struggles against Power Four opponents are even more concerning, with the Scarlet Knights managing just six wins in their last 24 games over a span of more than two years as per USA Today.

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Saturday’s 28–21 defeat to Michigan only added to Rutgers’ misery, with Greg Schiano’s defence surrendering 28 points to the Wolverines. The numbers are certainly concerning enough to put the athletic department under pressure to act. However, parting ways with Schiano would come at a hefty price.

Firing him without cause would reportedly cost the university between $17.3 million and $18.5 million in buyout obligations, and that figure does not even account for the contracts of his assistant coaches.

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That’s a massive financial burden for a programme already struggling with its finances, having reportedly posted a $78 million athletic department deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year. In addition, keeping him would be a problematic endeavour, especially considering that he is drawing around a $6.25 million salary.

Although Rutgers may stick with Greg Schiano for now, a coaching change could be on the cards after the season. If the Scarlet Knights decide to make a bold move, Brian Kelly could emerge as a leading candidate.

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With successful stints at Notre Dame and LSU and decades of Power Four experience, Kelly would bring an impressive résumé to the programme.

Kelly’s appointment would give Rutgers an experienced coach they could rely on. : He boasts a 92–39 record at Notre Dame and a 34–14 record at LSU, establishing himself as a consistent winner throughout his career.

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Aside from his final season at LSU, Kelly has rarely endured major setbacks. Setting the controversies aside, he would be a strong choice for Rutgers, especially given his openness to returning to the coaching world.

“Certainly, this is not a stopover for me. I’ve put all of my time and effort into being the best I can for CBS. If something, you know, opens up that looks like a good fit for both sides, I won’t close the door on it. But on the other hand, I love the work that I’m doing with CBS,” said Kelly.

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That said, Athletic Director Keli Zinn and the university leadership have yet to act on the struggling program, possibly due to financial constraints. However, we could see a decision sooner rather than later, potentially by the end of the season.