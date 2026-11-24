LSU is 6-5 and out of playoff contention, but its biggest problem this week is different. The SEC is moving toward a vote on whether the Tigers can stay in the conference at all, and Brian Kelly, who was fired by the school last year, has a blunt read on how it ends.

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“This has gone to the point where they will have a meeting on December 3rd,” Kelly said on SiriusXM College Sports Radio’s The Early Read. “The presidents will vote, and I’ll actually be surprised if they don’t vote him out.”

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Kelly was referring to a meeting the SEC confirmed Monday night. The conference filed an amended complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against LSU, saying its presidents and chancellors will gather Thursday, December 3, to deliberate the school’s membership. Terminating a member takes a two-thirds vote, which means at least 11 of the 16 schools.

Kelly said the conference has asked LSU to meet them halfway a couple of times. In his view, the RJ Luis Jr. situation and playing Luis in a game went against the good faith the SEC had.

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“I think this is gonna go right down to a vote,” Kelly added. “I think college football; college athletics will all have to take notice of where we are and where we wanna go.”

Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St. John’s, had signed pro deals with the Utah Jazz and the Maine Celtics without playing an NBA regular-season game. A preliminary injunction, upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court, let him play college ball anyway despite an SEC rule on athletes who sign professional contracts.

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He debuted in LSU’s 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe on November 18. LSU president Wade Rousse then told coach Will Wade not to play him again, and Luis left the team on November 19.

The SEC argues LSU lacks the institutional control its constitution requires, and says it can associate only with schools that meet its standards. The football program is part of the dispute too.

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In September, the SEC moved toward a vote after coach Lane Kiffin explored signing former NFL training camp players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. That vote did not happen that time after LSU backed away from both.

Kiffin, who arrived from Ole Miss after Kelly’s firing on a reported seven-year, $91 million contract, has struggled on the field as well. Tennessee beat LSU 27-13 on November 21, the Tigers’ third straight loss after Alabama and Texas, and it dropped them to 3-5 in SEC play.

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Kelly was fired by LSU in 2025 and now watches from outside, but his prediction is on the record. Whether it holds will be decided December 3, when at least 11 presidents and chancellors would have to side with the conference.