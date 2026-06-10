Fired Brian Kelly Takes Up Unpaid Football Coaching Roll For 8-Win College

More than 300 career wins. Multiple College Football Playoff appearances. A reputation for building winning programs wherever he goes. Coaches with résumés like Brian Kelly’s rarely stay away from the game for long. Less than a year after LSU fired him amid growing frustration over the program’s direction, Kelly has found his way back into college football, albeit in a much different role.

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According to Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Kelly will serve as an unofficial, unpaid consultant for Memphis during the 2026 season. The move comes as first-year head coach Charles Huff looks to gather input from coaches with Power Four experience as the Tigers continue pursuing a future move up the college football ladder.

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“Obviously we’re trying to move to the P4,” Huff said. “So I wanted some P4 eyes on everything so they could say, ‘Ok, here are areas where you may need to improve or adjust if you’re going to go P4.'”

One of the areas Kelly discussed with Huff was the changing nature of recruiting operations.

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Imago December 31, 2024, Houston, Texas, USA: LSU head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the Texas Bowl college football game on December 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. LSU beat Baylor, 44-31. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20241231_zap_c201_013 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

During a recent conversation, Huff said Kelly pointed to the growing importance of building a recruiting department that functions more like an NFL scouting operation.

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“I got on a call with Brian, and we talked for about an hour,” Huff said. “One of the things that he has seen grow are recruiting departments. And as they continue to change these rules, who can go on the road recruiting, it’s changing now. It’s not just the student that graduated that’s giving tours and opening doors for families now, it’s more like the NFL as far as the people that you want in that department.”

Kelly’s perspective carries added weight given what he has said about his own time at LSU. Reflecting on his tenure earlier this year, he admitted that adapting quickly enough to college football’s new front-office model was one area he would have handled differently.

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“We were in a real new change in college football, where building a front office was crucial,” Kelly told USA TODAY. “Building out a really good front office immediately. I think we may have been in a great place at the end, but we didn’t get there soon enough, maybe.”

Huff has also leaned on former Texas coach Charlie Strong and former Florida State and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher for guidance. Fisher’s advice centered on recruiting strategy, particularly identifying overlooked prospects rather than chasing players who may be financially out of reach.

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“You’re probably not getting into a situation if we get into the ACC or the Big 12 where money-wise, right off the bat, we’re going to be able to pay for a five-star,” Huff said. “So, how do we evaluate, what’s our metrics of evaluation of those tweener kids?”

It’s a practical approach, and maybe it’s Memphis’s only realistic path toward sustained growth. Brian Kelly’s involvement will remain informal as he won’t be on the staff or collect a paycheck. Charles Huff said that he’ll likely rely on the former LSU head coach more heavily later in the season when recruiting battles and transfer portal evaluations begin heating up for the 2027 roster.

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Oh, and of course, an unpaid role becomes a lot easier when you’re sitting on one of the largest buyouts in college football.

Brian Kelly still isn’t ready to walk away from coaching

When LSU fired Brian Kelly on October 26, 2025, it ended a turbulent three-and-a-half-year run in Baton Rouge. His 34-14 record wasn’t enough to survive expectations, but the separation came with a consolation prize. The Tigers still owe him roughly $54 million. So financially, he’s in a comfortable spot. But he’s not finished professionally.

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“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position, but I wanna coach,” he admitted. “Because it’s given me this chance to know what’s my passion and I love the relationships and I love being around the players.”

That desire to stay connected to the game has become obvious over the past several months. Back in May, Brian Kelly revealed on USA TODAY Sports that he planned to revisit Notre Dame and reconnect with coaches he once worked alongside. Not everyone celebrated the news, though. Some fans still pointed to his postseason shortcomings, while others still remember how he abruptly left the Irish for LSU.

But clearly, Kelly doesn’t seem interested in reliving old debates. Instead, he’s now more focused on staying connected to the game and helping out wherever he can. Luckily for Memphis, that’s a pretty sweet deal.