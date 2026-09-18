Fired ESPN Host Questions Pat McAfee’s On-Air Conduct Over Concerns About Young Viewers: “It’s Wrong”

Pat McAfee’s massive platform and unfiltered on-air style are under scrutiny after former ESPN host Jason Whitlock sounded the alarm on McAfee’s broadcast habits, warning that normalizing drug use on television harms younger viewers. While McAfee’s louder, less scripted approach has made him one of ESPN’s most visible personalities, a viral clip from Thursday’s broadcast has pushed that style into a high-stakes debate over media responsibility.

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A clip circulating on social media appeared to show McAfee smoking or handling a lit item during his live ESPN program, sparking speculation among viewers about whether he was smoking marijuana. McAfee later addressed the reaction on social media, writing, “Little sage never hurt nobody,” referring to the practice of burning sage to clear negative energy. However, Jason Whitlock did not treat the moment as harmless television behavior.

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Pushing back against analyst Sean Salisbury’s defense of McAfee on X, Whitlock argued that the broader issue is what this behavior communicates to young audiences. “I disagree, Sean. I care,” Whitlock wrote. “And I used to smoke weed. But when you look at the damage drugs have done to American society, I think it’s wrong to normalize this behavior for young people.”

With a daily audience of around 575,000 viewers, nearly three million YouTube subscribers, and 2.7 million viewers on College GameDay, a broadcast with a heavy youth demographic, McAfee’s reach gives Whitlock’s warning real weight. Under a multi-year deal valued north of $60 million annually, McAfee retains creative and editorial control while licensing his show to the network.

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Thursday’s incident follows a pattern of on-air conduct that tests network boundaries. During the 2025 NFL Draft, cameras caught McAfee taking a pull from a vape pen and passing it to former NFL coach Mike McCarthy. McAfee later clarified the device contained CBD and vitamins rather than marijuana, though he has publicly acknowledged marijuana use outside ESPN broadcasts during appearances on podcasts like All the Smoke.

However, the video itself does not confirm McAfee was smoking marijuana on ESPN, only that he was burning a lit item on air. Still, the moment highlights the unusual freedom ESPN has granted him. As Stephen A. Smith recently noted, McAfee operates with a level of independence rarely seen at the network because he owns his platform outright.

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Whitlock, who was fired from ESPN in 2015 after leading The Undefeated (now Andscape), brings a sharp, insider perspective on how ESPN manages its top talent and conduct standards.

While ESPN’s specific on-air conduct clauses for licensed talent remain private, the central question now is whether the network will enforce stricter broadcast standards or continue granting McAfee the total creative freedom that built his media empire.

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