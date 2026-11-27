Tom Brady’s Thanksgiving pregame appearance on FOX was supposed to set the table for Eagles vs. Cowboys. Instead, a pair of knee pats took center stage.

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The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seated between Erin Andrews and Kevin Burkhardt when a small gesture spread across social media, and one of the loudest reactions came from someone who has followed Brady’s career for years.

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“This is actually hilarious. Brady going with the better late than never double leg/knee pat to avoid catching an allegation,” wrote Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

The joke lands because of the order of events. While Burkhardt spoke to viewers, Brady smiled and gave Andrews a quick pat on the knee. He then reached across and patted Burkhardt’s knee too, which looked like a mirror of the first gesture. Portnoy, the fired FOX analyst, treated that second pat as a safety net, and the clip traveled far enough.

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It also shows how closely FOX’s NFL coverage gets watched. Brady is the network’s lead color analyst, Burkhardt handles play-by-play, and Andrews and Tom Rinaldi work the sidelines. With that many recognizable faces on screen, a throwaway second can travel quickly.

On the show, Brady addressed the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers reportedly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy in an interview with Pat McAfee and was reportedly benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. Reports have also attributed to Rodgers the claim that McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings.

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“I just think that the sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place and we shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players,” Brady said. “It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates, you’re fighting with your coaches, you’re always acting as a team together. Shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public.”

Taken together, the broadcast gave fans two very different Brady moments: a light one that invited jokes and a serious one about how players should treat their locker room.

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At the game, Philadelphia beat Dallas 39-38 at AT&T Stadium on November 26 without Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys scored 28 first-half points and led 31-10 midway through the third quarter, with Javonte Williams accounting for three touchdowns and Dak Prescott throwing two touchdown passes.

Joe Milton III started for the Eagles and finished with 331 passing yards and four total touchdowns, while DeVonta Smith caught 11 passes for 200 yards, including scores of 50 and 45 yards. Ty Robinson blocked a Bryan Anger punt, and Kenny Moore II recovered it and returned it three yards for a touchdown.

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Philadelphia still trailed 38-36 with 2:10 left after failing a second straight two-point try. Dallas then faced fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ 39, and Robinson sacked Prescott with 50 seconds remaining to force a turnover on downs.

Milton moved the Eagles to the Dallas 41, and Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left. The 21-point rally was described as the biggest in NFL Thanksgiving history.

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Brady made sure the kick did not pass quietly. He let out a long groan on air, and his praise of Elliott, “absolutely nuts one right down the pipe,” fed another round of memes.

A broadcast that began with a knee pat ended with a line fans were quick to repeat, and FOX’s top analyst was at the center of both.