Fired Mike Locksley Put on Awkward Spot on National TV After Maryland Overcomes Big Ten Humiliation

Maryland finally snapped its miserable Big Ten losing streak with a 34-29 victory over Purdue on Saturday. But what should have been a moment of pure celebration turned into an awkward spectacle when the Big Ten Network dragged the Terrapins’ recently fired head coach back into the spotlight during its postgame coverage.

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That person was former Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who had been fired just over two weeks earlier. The network first showed interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim being carried by his players, then quickly cut to Locksley in the studio. The transition was particularly uncomfortable considering that 12 of Maryland’s 13 consecutive Big Ten losses had come under his watch. Still, Locksley kept things positive and congratulated his former team.

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“I got my first guaranteed victory out the way. Congrats. Congrats to the coaches and the Maryland Terrapin football team,” Locksley said on The B1G Show on November 8.

He then broke down Maryland’s performance, crediting the defense for holding Purdue to field goals in the first half and the offense for responding with four consecutive touchdown drives. With the game remaining competitive until the final minutes, Locksley praised the Terrapins for finishing the job.

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The timing of the segment made the contrast impossible to ignore. Maryland was celebrating its first conference victory of the season under a new leader, while its recently dismissed coach was analyzing the performance from a television studio.

Fellow analyst Gerry DiNardo reminded viewers that Locksley still had ties to the roster. Several players who contributed to the victory, including quarterback Malik Washington, had been recruited during his tenure.

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Locksley smiled and replied, “I appreciate that.”

He had also predicted Maryland would beat Purdue earlier that day. Rather than using the result to discuss his departure, however, he kept the focus on the players and coaching staff.

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The victory snapped Maryland’s 13-game Big Ten losing streak. Its previous conference win had come against Wisconsin on September 20, 2025, during Locksley’s tenure.

Abdul-Rahim, who took over following Locksley’s dismissal, was carried off the field by his players after the final whistle. The celebration reflected the relief of a team that had endured a difficult stretch.

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Locksley was dismissed on October 21 after Maryland opened the 2026 season with a 2-5 record. He finished his tenure at 39-54, having led the Terrapins to three consecutive bowl victories from 2021 through 2023. However, back-to-back 4-8 seasons in 2024 and 2025, followed by another disappointing start, ultimately brought his time in College Park to an end.

He quickly found another opportunity, joining the Big Ten Network as a studio analyst and appearing on The B1G Show and B1G Countdown to Kickoff.

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Matt Fortuna of Sports Business Journal first reported the move, noting that Locksley would work weekends through the Big Ten Championship Game on December 5. He could also contribute to the network’s College Football Playoff coverage.

Following his dismissal, Locksley told ESPN he was ready to move away from the demanding process of rebuilding a program. However, he remained open to opportunities in the NFL or as a coordinator, particularly in a position where he could compete for a championship.

For now, his broadcasting role has placed him in an unusual position. Just weeks after losing his job, Locksley found himself discussing Maryland’s breakthrough victory from the other side of the camera.

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Despite the circumstances, he avoided any bitterness and gave his former team credit for finally delivering a win.