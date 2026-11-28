Florida State parted ways with Mike Norvell on November 1 following a 36-24 loss to Clemson, ending his seven-year run in Tallahassee. The Seminoles subsequently turned to Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, announcing his appointment as their new head coach on November 23, with his formal introduction scheduled for November 29.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nearly four weeks after his dismissal, Norvell finally broke his silence with a farewell message shared on X on November 28. His statement came five days after Schumann’s appointment and a day after Florida State wrapped up its 2026 season with a 26-10 loss to Florida, finishing with a 5-7 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To all the Florida State Family (Players / Coaches / Staff / University / Boosters & Fans), I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You! As the season finished yesterday and the next chapter for us all officially begins,” Norvell said. “I have so much gratitude for the opportunity I had to represent you as the HC of FSU for the past 7 years. Maria, Mila and I worked every day to give all that we had to the program, the University and to the community of Tallahassee throughout that time.”

Norvell also reflected on the program’s achievements and challenges while expressing hope for Florida State’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through it all, there are so many things I will cherish forever. Seeing the program build back up through Covid with highs & lows throughout the first couple of years, to then having the second-longest winning streak in FSU History and an ACC Championship. There are some events that occurred which I will never understand or be able to properly explain, but I’m proud of the growth and work of the young men in the program on and off the field. They constantly set records for team GPA/APR and the players worked to represent the university with class & character,” the statement further read.

The program’s decline following its memorable 2023 campaign played a major part in the decision. After going 13-1 and winning the ACC Championship, Florida State endured a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024, followed by a 5-7 campaign in 2025. The Seminoles struggled to regain their earlier form, and their 10-22 record from the start of the 2024 season through Norvell’s dismissal ultimately made a coaching change inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida State president Richard McCullough described the decision as a major business decision, emphasizing that the university needed to see the football program moving in the right direction. The loss to Clemson proved to be a defining moment in his assessment of Norvell’s future.

Florida State’s decision to hire Glenn Schumann comes with a clear emphasis on defensive improvement. The 36-year-old arrives in Tallahassee after spending nearly two decades learning under two of college football’s most notable coaches, Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumann began his coaching career as a student analyst with the Crimson Tide in 2008 before following Smart to Georgia in 2016, where he gradually worked his way up to defensive coordinator. He became the Bulldogs’ primary defensive play-caller in 2022 and sole defensive coordinator shortly after.

His defensive coaching background is particularly impressive. He was part of Georgia’s back-to-back national championship-winning teams in 2021 and 2022 and played a key role in developing one of the country’s most consistent defenses. During his five seasons as the Bulldogs’ primary defensive play-caller, Georgia allowed an average of just 16.5 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumann’s impact also extended to player development, particularly among Georgia’s linebackers. He coached three Butkus Award winners (Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Jalon Walker) and helped develop several players who went on to become first-round NFL Draft picks. According to Florida State’s announcement, 13 first-team All-Americans and 37 NFL Draft picks came through his coaching during his time at Alabama and Georgia, including 12 first-round selections.

That defensive experience could prove valuable for Florida State, which struggled on that side of the ball in 2026. The Seminoles allowed 26.58 points per game and ranked 111th nationally against the run and 114th against the pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Norvell now faces an uncertain future after spending seven years at Florida State. While his next move remains unclear, he will have to decide whether to return to coaching or take some time away from the game.