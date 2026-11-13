Fired Mike Norvell Rumored To Join SEC Program After Program Visit

They say when one door closes, another one opens. It seems Mike Norvell, who was fired by Florida State on November 1, was waiting for his next opportunity. And if rumors are to be believed, he might join a SEC program, just not as a head coach.

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“RUMOR: Mike Norvell was in Auburn yesterday and could potentially join the staff as an analyst in the near future, I’m told,” ‘Auburn Anytime’ wrote on Instagram. “The former Florida State head coach’s presence on the Plains has already sparked speculation about a possible role under Alex Golesh.”

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Additionally, ‘Jake’s Takes’, an Auburn fan account, wrote on X: “What’s up with this Mike Norvell smoke? Saw he was at practice today?” Several fans and students confirmed seeing Norvell on campus, though there are no concrete reports about the same. However, if the rumors happen to be true, Auburn may have found a way to get more out of its offense by bringing Norvell into the picture.

While head coach Alex Golesh has the team moving in the right direction, the offense clearly has holes. Think about their inconsistent use of the short passing game. Or even their first-down problems. Norvell could help answer some of those problems. After all, his offensive reputation goes back to his time as Arizona State’s offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015. During those years, the Sun Devils regularly put up more than 450 yards and close to 40 points per game.

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When Norvell later took over at Memphis, he turned the offense into one of the most exciting in the country. The Tigers could hurt teams in more ways than one, putting pressure on defenses through the air just as effectively as they did on the ground. That’s the kind of offensive experience Auburn could use.

Norvell became available after Florida State dismissed him on November 1, midway through his seventh season. The decision followed a 36-24 home loss to Clemson that left the Seminoles at 3-5 at the time. He finished his tenure in Tallahassee with a 41-39 record.

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The financial side of his departure is also significant. Florida State reportedly owes Norvell around $50.3 million in buyout money, one of the largest coaching buyouts in college football history. His contract includes mitigation and offset provisions, meaning any new earnings could affect the amount owed. An analyst position with Auburn would allow him to remain around the game while his contract situation with FSU continues to be addressed.

While Norvell’s next move remains uncertain, some people from his Florida State tenure have spoken out in his defense.

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Support for Mike Norvell at Florida State

Former Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis recently pushed back against criticism from former teammates, particularly comments questioning Norvell’s character.

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Speaking on Travis Takes Two, Travis said he had no issue with players discussing their football experiences, but drew a line when the criticism became personal.

“I see former teammates of mine coming after the person that Mike Norvell was, and I will never respect that, and I won’t stand for that,” Travis said.

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Travis credited Norvell and former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham with trusting him during his time in Tallahassee. He also urged players to take responsibility for their own development, questioning whether some had put enough work into training, watching film, and improving their game.

Florida State director of football relations Corey Fuller also shared his positive experience working with Norvell. Fuller said the coach supported him in balancing his professional responsibilities with time for his son.

“That man came in every day with the same spirit to work hard to make Florida State better,” Fuller said.

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Fuller also acknowledged that players can have different experiences within the same program, while suggesting Norvell would have opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Florida State is moving forward with its search for Norvell’s replacement. New athletic director Jeff Purinton is leading the process, with names such as Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and Duke head coach Manny Diaz mentioned as possible candidates in reports from On3.

The Seminoles are now 4-5 after interim head coach Rick Stockstill led them to a 31-24 road win over Boston College. They are scheduled to face Pittsburgh on November 13 as the coaching search continues.

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With recruiting decisions and the transfer portal approaching, Florida State faces an important stretch in its attempt to rebuild the program. Norvell, meanwhile, is now at the center of a new round of speculation. Whether the reported Auburn visit leads to an analyst role remains to be seen.