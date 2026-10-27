Fired MSU Coach Mel Tucker’s Apology to Female Accuser Surfaces

Mel Tucker went from 11 wins to fired in two years. The 2023 accusation from Brenda Tracy ended his Michigan State tenure, and Tucker’s claim that the encounter was consensual turned it into a legal fight that dragged on. But a 2026 finding has now changed the legal reality of the case, and Tucker’s defense is being tested against something new.

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In December 2022, Brenda Tracy filed a complaint with Michigan State’s Title IX office, prompting an investigation into the allegations. Meanwhile, Tucker continued to fight for his innocence, strongly maintaining that the allegations were false and that their encounter had been consensual.

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However, according to USA Today’s latest findings, his approach appeared to differ during his efforts to defend himself, as he sent Tracy settlement offers in January and March 2023.

According to the leaked findings, Tucker acknowledged that his conduct was offensive and a “colossal example of poor judgement.” He offered Tracy an apology and money, and promised to undergo sexual harassment training. He also proposed buying a national ad addressing sexual harassment if she agreed to drop her complaint.

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“I cannot express how sincerely remorseful Mel is that his conduct offended Ms. Tracy,” attorney Jennifer Belveal stated in a letter to Tracy’s attorney. “While he can understand now why Ms. Tracy views his conduct as inappropriate, Mel refuses to believe that Ms. Tracy really wants to create a public spectacle that will have catastrophic implications on his life (and hers).”

However, Tracy stood her ground, rejecting both offers, as highlighted by USA Today.

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The settlement offers add a new dimension to the case, particularly given that Tucker ultimately prevailed in court, leaving Brenda Tracy liable for nearly $180,000 in attorney fees.

However, Andrew Abood, the Michigan attorney representing Tucker, disputes the suggestion that the offers indicate an admission of inappropriate conduct. He maintains that Michigan State’s hearings are unfair and argues that Tracy’s decision to release the offers after losing to Tucker in court “isn’t a coincidence.”

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The newly revealed settlement offers expose a striking contrast between Mel Tucker’s private negotiations and his legal victory. Despite being found responsible for sexual misconduct after a lengthy university investigation and losing his job, Tucker ultimately defeated Brenda Tracy in court, leaving her owing him money.

“It should be obvious that she should have taken the offer which is significantly more, in my opinion, than what she was ever entitled to,” Abood said in an emailed statement to USA Today. “And trying to resolve a claim only makes common sense, given MSU’s history.”

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The Michigan State University board dismissed Mel Tucker in October 2023 after the allegations against him became public. A subsequent university investigation, conducted by outside law firms, found Tucker responsible for sexually harassing and exploiting Brenda Tracy during their professional association.

Tracy and her business entities later filed two civil lawsuits against Tucker in state court and a separate federal lawsuit against Michigan State University. Judges dismissed all three cases. A state judge also ordered Tracy and her attorney, Karen Truszkowski, to pay up to $180,000 in Tucker’s legal fees, citing, among other factors, procedural errors by Truszkowski.

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Truszkowski pushed back against the criticism of her legal strategy, arguing that the judges’ expectations of what she could prove without discovery were “unreasonable.”

“It has been extremely frustrating to see all the lies that have been said about me, knowing all this time he’s admitted to harming me and even offered me money,” Tracy told USA TODAY. “The letter completely contradicts the idea that I set him up or filed a false report.”

The court is scheduled to hold a hearing on Oct. 28 at Ingham County Circuit Court to establish the precise amount Tracy and Truszkowski must pay Tucker.

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Mel Tucker’s Settlement Offers and Terms Explained

Mel Tucker’s attorney pushed back from being interviewed by Rebecca Veidlinger, the university’s external investigator. Meanwhile, settlement discussions with Tracy were already underway.

The first proposal arrived in January 2023, when Tucker offered to meet her in person and pay her. In exchange, he demanded that she drop her complaint and inform the university that continuing the investigation would negatively affect her, that the entire incident was a huge misunderstanding, and that Tucker posed no threat to the university.

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Well, it was a bit too much for her, and she immediately turned him down.

“Ms. Tracy will not consider further settlement discussions or a meeting with Coach Tucker until after Rebecca completes her investigation,” Truszkowski replied in a Jan. 23, 2023, email.

The second proposal arrived at Tracy’s office a few months later, just a week before Tucker was scheduled to interview with Veidlinger. However, his attorney, Belveal, delayed the interview for more than two months while unsuccessfully arguing that the university lacked jurisdiction. With the investigation moving forward, Tucker increased his offer and tried a new tactic: remorse.

“As I have consistently stated, based on the Complaint, Mel may have misread the situation, but he does not deny their personal connection,” Belveal wrote. “Unless we can come to a resolution that includes recognizing that his conduct was not intentionally harmful, but a colossal example of poor judgment, both parties will lose the ability to control the outcome.”

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In his latest settlement offer, Tucker proposed a larger financial payout, a meeting to “personally express his remorse for hurting Ms. Tracy, so that she can look him in the eye and know he is really sorry for their clear misunderstanding,” individual sexual harassment training, an anonymous national advertisement, a charity donation and a recommendation for Tracy to continue training Michigan State athletes.

Quite an offer, yet Tracy still refused, insisting she would fight for justice. That was when Tucker went on the legal offensive.