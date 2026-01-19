5 Biggest Transfer Portal Gets for Kirby Smart, Still Building Georgia the Traditional Way

In this year’s transfer portal, the Georgia Bulldogs lost key contributors like record-setting receiver Zachariah Branch and senior cornerback Daylen Everette to the NFL Draft. It created immediate needs in both the secondary and pass-catching departments. Kirby Smart responded by raiding rival programs across the SEC and ACC, building what many consider one of the more impactful portal hauls in the country. Here are the five most impactful transfer portal acquisitions that should have Bulldogs fans feeling optimistic about next season’s championship chase.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wide Receiver Isiah Canion

Flipping a productive receiver from your in-state rival is always sweet. And that’s exactly what Georgia pulled off by landing Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Warner Robins brings size and physicality that Georgia needs after losing Branch’s production. Canion posted career-high numbers in 2025 with the Yellow Jackets. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 26 player in the country and the No. 6 receiver in the entire transfer portal. He’s already being discussed as a potential leading receiver for the Bulldogs in 2026, competing with London Humphreys and Talyn Taylor for targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Back Ja’Marley Riddle

Georgia struck gold by bringing home a Peach State product in Ja’Marley Riddle, the First Team All-AAC safety who dominated at East Carolina during the 2025 season. The Kingsland native racked up 70 tackles, three interceptions, six pass deflections, and one fumble recovery while anchoring the Pirates’ secondary. Over two seasons at ECU, Riddle compiled 134 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. At 6-foot and 182 pounds, Riddle brings both coverage skills and physicality to a Georgia defense that needed to replace veteran safeties after the 2025 season. The fact that he only received one FBS offer coming out of high school (from East Carolina) makes this feel like a classic Kirby Smart developmental success story waiting to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Back Khalil Barnes

Khalil Barnes brings both productivity and a homecoming story to Georgia’s rebuilt secondary after spending two seasons as a contributor at Clemson. The North Oconee High School product racked up 40 tackles and a tackle for loss during the 2025 season with the Tigers. He also added to his impressive seven career interceptions that showcase his ball-hawking abilities. Barnes took official visits to both Georgia (January 3) and Ole Miss (January 4-5) before ultimately choosing to return home and don the Red and Black. Georiga desperately needed to reload at safety after losing starting safety JaCorey Thomas to graduation and watching Jaden Harris enter the portal despite being brought in from Miami just last offseason. Barnes represents another high-upside addition who already understands SEC-level competition from his time in the ACC.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

EDGE Amaris Williams

Georgia just pulled off a coup by stealing the former five-star edge rusher from Auburn. Amaris Williams entered Auburn as the No. 30 player in the nation out of Clinton High School in North Carolina and was even named a preseason true freshman All-American by 247Sports in 2024. After recording just 7 tackles and half a sack as a freshman, Williams performed in 2025 with 9 solo tackles and 2 sacks across 11 games. Georgia’s defensive coordinator recognized that upside and pounced when Williams hit the portal.

Williams should immediately bolster a Bulldogs pass rush that struggled for most of 2025 before finding its groove late in the season. Auburn fans will get to watch Williams terrorize their offensive line when the Tigers travel to Athens next season under new head coach Alex Golesh, who’ll be tasked with protecting quarterback Byrum Brown against the very player who used to practice on The Plains.

ADVERTISEMENT

CB Gentry Williams

Gentry Williams might be the highest-upside pickup in Georgia’s entire portal class, even if he comes with some injury concerns that Kirby Smart’s staff will need to manage carefully. He became the fourth defensive back Georgia added in the 2026 transfer cycle and bringing one year of remaining eligibility to Athens. Williams’ college career has been plagued by shoulder injuries. He missed most of the 2024 season and appeared in only six games during the 2025 season before undergoing surgery to address a season-ending shoulder issue.

But when healthy, Williams has shown epic playmaking ability that makes him worth the gamble. As a sophomore in 2023, he posted 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 4.0 tackles for loss. Georgia desperately needed secondary reinforcements after losing starting safety JaCorey Thomas to the NFL and watching safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of 2025 with a foot injury, plus five defensive backs departed via the transfer portal.