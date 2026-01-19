5 Biggest Transfer Portal Gets for Ohio State While Ryan Day Juggled Staff Overhaul

Ryan Day watched 29 players depart the program through the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. The mass exodus sparked panic among Buckeyes fans on social media, especially as Ohio State sat mostly idle during the first week of the portal. But Day’s patience paid off in spectacular fashion when the Buckeyes added six transfers in a 24-hour span on January 12, that too amid all the staff overhaul. Ryan Day expressed confidence that, despite the roster turnover, Ohio State will have the pieces necessary to compete for the 2026 national championship. Here are the five most impactful transfer portal acquisitions that should have Buckeyes fans believing in a championship run.​​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Defensive tackle James Smith

Ohio State struck gold by landing the No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the entire transfer portal. The Alabama transfer started all 12 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025 as a junior. He recorded 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while anchoring a defensive line that was one of the SEC’s most physical units. Smith was a four-star recruit in Alabama’s 2023 class out of Carver High School in Montgomery, where he teamed with Qua Russaw to form one of the state’s most dominant defensive duos before both signed with Nick Saban. Smith enters his final year of eligibility and will immediately compete for a starting spot alongside Eddrick Houston and UCF transfer John Walker. He will fill the massive void left by Kayden McDonald’s departure to the NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

LB/EDGE Qua Russaw

Qua Russaw brings versatility and upside to Ohio State’s defense, giving the Buckeyes a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher. The Alabama transfer played 618 defensive snaps over 2024 and 2025. Over three-fourths of those snaps are coming on the defensive line as a standup pass rusher rather than at a traditional linebacker. Russaw started the first four games of Alabama’s 2025 season before suffering a foot injury in the win over Georgia on September 27 that sidelined him for more than a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

He missed six games and didn’t return until late November against Eastern Illinois. His 2025 production was limited by the injury (14 tackles, one TFL, one sack), but he still generated six pressures on just 50 pass rush snaps. Russaw has two years of eligibility remaining, giving Ohio State a long-term solution at the hybrid edge position that Arvell Reese vacated when he declared for the NFL Draft.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

TE Hunter Welcing

Hunter Welcing might not have the name recognition of some portal additions. But the Northwestern transfer brings exactly what Ohio State needs: a reliable, experienced tight end who can catch passes and block in critical situations. The 23-year-old seventh-year senior is coming off a breakout 2025 season in which he hauled in 28 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Welcing was originally a three-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Lake Zurich, Illinois. But he developed into a productive contributor after years of development in Evanston. Ohio State’s tight end room needed a complete overhaul after Will Kacmarek exhausted his eligibility, Jelani Thurman entered the transfer portal, and Max Klare appears headed to the NFL Draft. Welcing joins a group that includes 22-year-old Bennett Christian, 21-year-old Mason Williams, and high-potential sophomore Nate Roberts. He brings veteran leadership and game experience that’s invaluable in big moments.

Safety Earl Little Jr.

Earl Little Jr. is an elite-level talent who can anchor a secondary. And Ohio State landed one of the ACC’s best defensive backs when the Florida State transfer committed on January 11. Little Jr. was ranked as the No. 82 player and No. 7 safety in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings. He led Florida State with 76 tackles and four interceptions in 2025 while earning second-team All-ACC honors. The 23-year-old has just one year of eligibility remaining but brings three seasons of high-level experience after starting his career at Alabama before transferring to Florida State for 2023-2025. Across his three college seasons, Little Jr. has compiled 93 tackles, four interceptions, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Little Jr.’s experience playing in high-pressure environments at both Alabama and Florida State makes him an ideal presence for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety Terry Moore

Terry Moore is the ultimate buy-low, high-reward addition. He brings elite potential despite missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL. The Duke transfer committed to Ohio State on January 12, one day after Earl Little Jr. pledged to the Buckeyes. Moore has just one year of eligibility remaining. But when healthy in 2024, he was rated as the second-best safety in the country by Pro Football Focus after recording 71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and six pass breakups. Moore’s journey to safety has been unconventional. He started his Duke career as a running back in 2022 before moving to the defensive backfield in 2023. He immediately made an impact with 43 tackles, 3.5 TFL, and 2.5 sacks. The 2024 season showcased his full potential before the ACL injury ended his 2025 campaign. But Ohio State’s medical staff clearly believes he can return to that elite level of play. Moore is expected to line up alongside Jaylen McClain in the Buckeyes’ secondary.