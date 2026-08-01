5 Coaches Who are Most Likely to Get Fired in 2026 & Their Buyouts

Every autumn, college football delivers raw drama, but head coaches face an unforgiving landscape. Following a wave of mid-season firings, the hot seat has never been hotter. For five specific program leaders, the 2026 season brings a clear ultimatum: win big immediately or force your university to pony up massive buyout checks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This year, a few head coaches will enter the upcoming season with no leeway. The first name on that tier is Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. He arrived in Waco after crafting LSU’s championship defense, and the coach didn’t take much time to show his magic. In his second season with the Bears, Aranda led the program to a Big 12 title victory, beating Oklahoma State 21-16.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bears lost consistency in performance, with Baylor failing to become eligible for a bowl game last season. But that wasn’t the first time. In 2023, Aranda’s program faced a disastrous 9-game losing season. In fact, Baylor has never appeared in the CFP under Aranda.

Imago July 7, 2026, Frisco, Texas, USA: FRISCO, TX : Baylor head football coach DAVE ARANDA addresses the media during the 2026 Monster Energy Big 12 Media Days at the Ford Center in Frisco on Tuesday. Frisco USA – ZUMAm257 20260707_zsp_m257_056 Copyright: xBrianxMcLeanx

Aranda’s contract extension runs through 2029, creating a steep financial barrier for Baylor. Parting ways in 2026 would require the private university to write a check estimated between $15 million and $20 million. That heavy price tag is the primary anchor keeping him on the Waco sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Aranda, FSU head coach Mike Norvell also faces the possibility of getting sacked. His tenure in Tallahassee has been a wild rollercoaster. He resurrected the Seminoles with a triumphant 13–0 record and an ACC championship run in 2023. Yet, recent stumbles and a 5–7 slump in 2025 stripped away that goodwill. Florida State fans expect national prominence, leaving Norvell with zero room for error entering 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norvell’s last two years in Tallahassee showed only disappointment with a 4-13 record in the ACC. And if he fails to lead the Seminoles to at least a successful season in 2026, his exit seems certain.

Terminating Norvell’s contract would trigger one of the largest buyouts in college football history. Florida State would owe roughly $51 million to buy out his remaining deal. While that staggering figure acts as a temporary safety shield, booster impatience could eventually force the school’s hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 2026 ACC Football Kickoff Jul 15 July 15, 2026: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks to the media at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff at Hilton Uptown Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260715_zma_c04_054.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree503967

Last but not least, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, since arriving in Madison after taking Cincinnati to the playoff, has failed to take Wisconsin to the same heights. In his first two seasons with the Badgers, Fickell fostered real hope with a 12-13 record, but things haven’t worked out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Wisconsin saw a tremendous drop in performance. Luke Fickell has struggled to build momentum at Wisconsin. After a sobering six-game losing skid during the 2025 season, patience is wearing thin. With the university investing over $25 million in player roster resources, Fickell must deliver immediate victories to justify the massive payout.

Wisconsin’s head coach’s “burn the ships” philosophy means results are the only currency left. Should the Badgers stumble into another losing record, Wisconsin decision-makers face a heavy choice. Firing Fickell before year’s end carries a financial buyout penalty exceeding $20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other head coaches, who are walking on eggshells

Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby and Boston College’s Bill O’Brien are also on thin ice. Jeff Lebby faces a make-or-break third campaign. SEC competition is brutal, and after struggling to secure bowl eligibility in his first two years, local patience is exhausted.

Imago January 2, 2026: Jeff Lebby is the head football coach for Mississippi State University.. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Mississippi State University and Wake Forest University, DukeÃ s Mayo Bowl, at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260102_zma_c04_209 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

If the Bulldogs fail to show real progress in 2026, school leaders could execute his $10 million buyout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bill O’Brien took over Boston College in 2024, but a disappointing 2025 campaign brought immediate pressure. As a private university, Boston College hides contract specifics, but standard industry estimates place his buyout around $8 million to $10 million. Without an offensive turnaround, the Eagles may feel compelled to absorb that cost.

In modern college football, multi-million-dollar buyouts offer temporary safety, but they cannot buy infinite patience. For these five head coaches, winning in 2026 is no longer just about glory. It is the only way to avoid becoming the next costly headline.