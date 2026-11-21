Ohio State’s playoff hopes were on life support, but Ryan Day’s Buckeyes aren’t dead yet. After jumping six spots to No. 14 in the CFP rankings, Ohio State (7–3, 5–2 Big Ten) is back in the hunt following a gritty 28–19 win over Northwestern behind freshman quarterback Luke Fahey. But here’s the ugly reality: beating Nebraska and Michigan won’t guarantee anything.

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The No. 16 team in the AP Poll needs chaos across college football to keep its postseason dreams alive.

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Columbus is going to need some serious Saturday ruckus around the country, with several ranked teams facing potential upsets that could shake up the playoff picture.

Popular Ohio State fan account The Buckeye Nut spotlighted five specific ranked contenders ahead of the Buckeyes in the playoff pecking order whose losses could give Ohio State a massive boost: No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Tennessee, and No. 12 Texas Tech!

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With all five programs currently ranked inside the top 12, and automatic bids potentially squeezing at-large contenders out of the bracket, Ohio State needs to climb further up the rankings by Selection Sunday to strengthen its playoff chances.

Even two or three stumbles from this group would clear major traffic out of their path.

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Although none of them are easy, out of those five games, two potential upset opportunities, and the ones Buckeye fans are watching closest, happen in the SEC and Big 12. No. 9 Tennessee (8–2) hosts a talented, desperate 6–4 LSU squad at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville (3:30 PM ET on ABC), where LSU is actually favored by oddsmakers despite its four losses.

Meanwhile, No. 12 Texas Tech (9–1) hits the road to Waco to face a bowl-eligible 6–4 Baylor team (3:30 PM ET on FOX) that has plenty of offensive firepower and would love nothing more than to wreck the Red Raiders’ playoff dreams in an in-state rivalry battle!

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In the Big 12 and ACC, Ohio State fans will also be glued to the scoreboard for No. 10 BYU (8–2) and No. 11 Wake Forest (9–1).

BYU will travel to face 4–6 Kansas in Lawrence (12:00 PM ET on ABC). Kansas is fighting to become bowl eligible and will be looking to pull off an upset at home. Meanwhile, Wake Forest will visit 3–7 Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET on ESPN). Wake Forest is the clear favorite, but playing on the road can always bring little challenges.

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Another major obstacle for Ohio State’s playoff hopes could be No. 8 Indiana (9–1), which will travel to face 6–4 Washington (3:30 PM ET on Peacock).

Washington’s Husky Stadium is a tough place for visiting teams, and Indiana will have to deal with a difficult road environment. If the Hoosiers lose their second game of the season, it could be a major boost for Ohio State.

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The Buckeyes already beat Indiana 19–15 in October, so another Hoosiers loss could help Ohio State when the playoff committee makes its final decision.

Of course, all the scoreboard-watching in the world won’t matter one bit if Ohio State doesn’t take care of its own business first.

Buckeyes’ business!

Ryan Day’s squad kicks off at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) on FOX against a physical 6–4 Nebraska team at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, where the Buckeyes hold a ten-game winning streak in the series, with a potentially hostile crowd and unsettled weather awaiting them.

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With starting quarterback Julian Sayin still sidelined by an injury to his right throwing arm, true freshman Luke Fahey (coming off a Big Ten Freshman of the Week performance with 201 yards and three touchdowns) will have to stay poised against Nebraska’s sixth-ranked total defense to escape with a clean road win!

College football Saturdays in late November rarely go according to script. If at least two or three of those five contenders trip up today, Ohio State could find itself right back on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff when the updated rankings arrive Tuesday night, setting up an all-or-nothing showdown with Michigan next Saturday!