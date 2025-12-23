$5.95B Franchise Named Perfect Fit For KC Concepcion as Texas A&M WR Makes Draft Announcement

After helping the Aggies reach the CFP with an 11–1 regular season, KC Concepcion is now looking ahead. Coming off the most productive season of his career, 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, the Texas A&M wide receiver has officially announced his next step.

“BREAKING: Texas A&M standout WR KC Concepcion is declaring for the NFL Draft,” reported On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett.

By entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the junior WR is forgoing his final year of eligibility. More importantly, fans won’t see his electrifying punt returns and ankle-breaking routes at Kyle Field next season. Now, while he aims to be a first-round pick after an impressive campaign, the decision is backed by the numbers.

Although Texas A&M suffered a shocking 10–3 loss to Miami in the first round of the CFP, KC Concepcion’s stat line was strong enough to grab the attention of NFL scouts. Through three seasons, he has totaled 185 receptions for 2,641 yards and 28 touchdowns. With this kind of talent on display, he has already proven to be a perfect fit for a pro team.

Concepcion sits at No. 24 in Tony Pauline’s second-round 2026 mock draft and could be an ideal fit for the Buffalo Bills. While Keon Coleman, the team’s first-round pick in 2024, has underwhelmed, Buffalo needs a receiver who can stretch the field. Here’s where Concepcion’s skill set fits that role perfectly. He can take the top off a defense and make an immediate impact as a return specialist.

After limited action as a returner at NC State, KC Concepcion exploded onto the scene at Texas A&M.

He finished the season with 26 punt returns for 456 yards and two electrifying touchdowns, ranking second in the nation in both attempts and yardage. To cap it off, Concepcion was one of only five players to record multiple punt return TDs during the regular season, including a 79-yard strike versus LSU and an 80-yard score against UTSA. Despite that, his decision to head to the NFL wasn’t made before the CFP loss.

“I have not made a decision yet,” said Concepcion. “Talking with my coaches, talking with my parents. We’re going to put our trust in God. Whatever He has in store for my future, we’re going to go like that.”

The Miami loss may have made the decision easier for him, but after a standout individual season, it was clear that going pro was the best move. Now, losing him will sting for the Aggies, but the team isn’t short of options. They will now lean on Ashton Bethel-Roman and Mario Craver to lead the receiving corps next season.

While the wide receiver is ready for the next step, his injury status remains a major question.

KC Concepcion’s injury status

When Texas A&M’s offense has moved the ball well against the Hurricanes, one player has been surprisingly quiet: KC Concepcion. The Aggies’ top receiver hasn’t caught a pass in the first half, with a few targets going awry and other factors keeping him off the stat sheet. But the bigger story is the massive hit Concepcion took on an early punt return.

He disappeared from the targets after that collision, and fans feared the worst. But the good news is he made it back on the field, showing resilience. And if Texas A&M wants to spark its offense, getting the ball to Concepcion is key.

But now, that’s no longer an option, as he has decided to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. With the current wide receivers on the roster, the Aggies must find ways to fill the gap KC Concepcion leaves behind. Now, with the transfer portal window approaching, A&M could look to add a key piece to replace Concepcion’s production.