5 Ohio State Freshmen Already Climbing Ryan Day’s Depth Chart

The Ohio State 2026 freshman class is loaded. Head coach Ryan Day brought in significant young talent and tested them hard during spring camp. Unlike n many situations, pressure helped those youngsters excel. Making an impact early at Ohio State is rare, but based on spring practice, these five freshmen are moving up the depth chart exceptionally fast.

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Chris Henry Jr. – Wide receiver

Of all the freshmen, hardly anybody has won more hearts or proved more than Henry Jr. during the spring. The true freshman stole the annual Scarlet and Gray Game by hauling in four receptions for 96 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown reception. Henry Jr. has drawn comparisons to Smith for his size and red-zone threat.

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Ryan Day praised Henry during his spring press conferences, telling reporters that the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout has been everything the program expected when they made him the very first verbal commitment of the 2026 class.

So far, he’s one of the few freshmen who lost his black stripe in April. Ryan Day openly challenged Henry Jr. to push for the WR2 spot. Expect him to make an impact, especially in the red zone.

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With Smith drawing double coverage, Henry Jr. will see single coverage opportunities. If it comes down to that, we are in for a ride of Jeremiah Smith freshman-season nostalgia.

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Brock Boyd – wide receiver

Boyd was the biggest surprise of the entire spring camp by making modern program history. Teammates have nicknamed him “White Chocolate” for his route-running finesse.

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Despite entering as a lower-ranked three-star recruit from Southlake Carroll in Texas, Boyd completely blew past recruiting expectations and plays and runs routes as if he’s been in the system for nearly a decade.

Boyd lost his black stripe after six spring practices, joining Smith and Tate in record time. He holds his school’s all-time receiving yards record. We could see him play meaningful reps at slot as a rotation player three months down the line. Wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up WR3 by the end of the season.

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Legend Bey – Running back

Legend Bey generated massive hype right from the jump. In fact, national analysts were already calling him one of the most impressive players in the entire country. Head coach Ryan Day wasted no time hyping up the four-star freshman and called him an explosive athlete.

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Even though a nagging hamstring injury cost him a couple of weeks of practice and sadly kept him out of 90% of the Ohio State Spring Game, Buckeyes RB coach Carlos Locklyn believes his transition from quarterback to running back will pay off in dividends. He even compared him to Curtis Samuel.

Legend Bey’s athletic upside is too high to keep benched all season. So, while already established RBs like Bo Jackson and Isaiah West will get the majority of the reps, Bey has a chance to make the best out of his opportunities and establish himself as the primary backup runner or RB2 heading into Year 2.

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Jay Timmons – Cornerback

As an early enrollee, Timmons earned Jeremiah Smith’s approval during spring practice. Ohio State’s WR1 publicly called him “a very special player.”

Even though he missed a little bit of time at the end of spring with a minor knock, his overall performance was the talk of camp, recording two interceptions in opening week drills. Defensively, he has to be one of the few players who understands football as well as he possibly could.

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His consistency on the field even earned him the team’s “Silver Bullet of the Day” honor, a badge that, in a way, says he can compete with the veterans right away. Jay’s projected to make an impact without much delay. Because he is so fast and physical, analysts expect him to easily crack the Buckeyes’ two-deep secondary rotation.

Cincere Johnson – Linebacker

Coming in as a five-star recruit and the top-ranked linebacker in the entire 2026 class, the expectations were already high. Luckily, we all saw why in the very first spring game.

The Glenville High product logged three straight seasons with at least 100 tackles, including a senior year with 112 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss in high school. Those high school numbers suggest he can produce at the Division I level.

However, in the linebacker department, Payton Pierce and Christian Alliegro are the locked-in starters. Riley Pettijohn sits right behind them as the primary backup. Cincere Johnson is expected to crack the secondary rotation. He will play a mix of backup linebacker and see a ton of action on special teams units.