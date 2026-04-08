$5.7B NFL Team Moves First on Diego Pavia While Jets Urged to Take Action

In less than a month, Diego Pavia went from being projected as an undrafted free agent to garnering interest from a well-known NFL franchise. The Vanderbilt quarterback declared himself for the draft in January. After the combine, his efforts seem to be paying off.

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“I’m a man on a mission,” Pavia said Feb. 27 at the NFL scouting combine.

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Valued at $5.7 billion, the Carolina Panthers are making the first real move. They are hosting Diego Pavia for an exclusive top-30 visit this month. Using one of their limited visits shows they take him seriously as a gritty, long-term backup to support Bryce Young. Although the Panthers have signed Kenny Pickket, Pavio could prove to be a better bet.

Indianapolis saw the underdog give his best to show the coaches his caliber and capabilities. The QB might not have strong measurables, but his supreme football knowledge can’t make up for that. For throwing medium passes, Pavia matched the No. 1 QB, Fernando Mendoza. His agility and running for the ball speak about him as a player. He can fake a throw, quickly adjust, and look for another player if the first option isn’t open. “I’m hoping to show (teams) that when you get me, you get an NFL quarterback,” Pavia said.

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

The 2025 Heisman finalist led Vanderbilt to a dominant 10-3 season on their part. Pavia ended his season with a blast. The QB completed 267 of 378 passes and threw 3,539 yards with a whopping 27 touchdowns. He led the SEC with a 70.6% completion percentage and 170.4 quarterback rating. An Albuquerque, N.M. native started his career with New Mexico State. He completed 10,255 passing yards and 88 touchdowns, as well as 3,094 rushing yards and 31 TDs.

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The only setback that Pavio holds is his nature off the field. Scouts have labeled him “rambunctious and immature”. After losing the Heisman award, the youngest posted a rather offensive post stating “F- all the voters but … family for life.” His character and arrogance keep him out of most of the draft picks. But his skills undoubtedly give him leverage.

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Potential NFL draft picks for Diego Pavio

A path for the NFL for Pavio seems to be coming along. The QB, though, has one dream, which he expressed in a YouTube video.

“What NFL team do I want to play for? Let me think. Well, I got a few options… anywhere that needs a QB, but this is where I’d like to go. Las Vegas Raiders, so I can play with Maxx Crosby,” Pavia said.

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The Raiders have had a difficult offseason, given the locker-room drama surrounding Geno Smith. The possibility of the Raiders picking Pavio is a viable option on the table.

Imago Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There is a prediction that the New York Jets will also pitch in for the QB. “For the Jets? Sure, maybe Pavia is rambunctious and immature and stands 5 feet 10 inches tall with the shortest arms of any quarterback at this year’s combine. For every reason he doesn’t make sense, though, you can’t deny how he impacts his teammates and the players around him,” Dochterman said.

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While Carolina acts fast, insiders are heavily urging the New York Jets not to sit on the sidelines. Despite his size, Pavia’s undeniable locker room presence is exactly why the Jets need him late in the draft to shift their team culture.