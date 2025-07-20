Five-Star Ahmad Hudson Reveals Top 4 College Football Destinations Ft. Surprise B1G School

Ahmad Hudson’s recruitment drama is becoming more of a national circus and less of a classic trail, the type where coaches are most likely spending more nights reloading X rather than game tape. “I really enjoyed all of my visits. It was good to be able to go and see some of these schools, especially ones I haven’t seen,” Hudson said to Rivals. This 6’8″ tight end, yes, a tight end who resembles a new-fangled skyscraper, out of Ruston High, is not only a top-20 football prospect for the 2027 class, but he excels in other sports equally.

Hudson is balancing top-level interest in two sports, football and basketball, an unusual double-feature that would make Bo Jackson blush. Unlike most candidates posting the obligatory “blessed to have received an offer” messages, Ahmad’s X timeline is more of a highlight reel of courtesy bragging: Nebraska offered football and basketball scholarships, Alabama brought out the full-court press from two athletic departments, and Ohio State unfurled the scarlet carpet for a campus tour that had Hudson proclaiming “no one could guard me out on the field.”

But now we’ve reached the point of the final four with Florida, LSU, Nebraska, and Texas A&M. It’s the hallowed, logo-montage moment every fan waits for. Let’s start with Florida, whose pitch hinges on the Gator tradition of turning athletic freaks into household NFL names. “I like how it has a Louisiana style to it with all the swamps and gators… It made me feel like I was back in Louisiana,” Hudson says. Billy Napier and OC Russ Callaway, also the TE coach, have both publicly saluted Hudson’s combination of size, speed, and reportedly world-class wingspan. Florida realizes Hudson is not your average tight end.

Then there’s LSU, which has a reputation for home-field heroes and a program for producing physical mismatch nightmares. “The Bayou Splash was pretty exciting. It was a good way to wind down after a great camp on Friday evening,” Hudson said. “The staff is very consistent with connecting and communicating. Being invited to the elite events stands out … It’s showing I’m a priority. After watching a few games and practices, I’ve seen that tight ends are a big part of their offense.”

LSU hasn’t been shy about pitching the dual-sport lifestyle, which is rare for programs chasing five-star football talent. They point to legends like Marcus Spears who’ve done it and get real about how tough it is. The personnel’s selling point is a legitimate route to starring at both Tiger Stadium and the PMAC—something that only a few have managed. Hudson’s not afraid to chat shop with dudes who’ve done it, like Trey’Dez Green, who balanced both sports in Baton Rouge last season.

Midwest charm or Maroon madness? Ahmad Hudson’s big decision

Nebraska’s recruitment of Ahmad Hudson is fast turning into one of those Midwest fairy tales. “Coach Rhule is down-to-earth and friendly. He has been in the mix, out talking and interacting when I was there. Coach Sat was intentional in pointing out how the tight ends are used,” Hudson detailed. “The staff is consistent with their communication. Trae (Taylor) and I connected when I was there the last time. We had good chemistry, so knowing he will be the quarterback there stands out.” You’ve got Matt Rhule rolling out the Husker Red carpet and shaking up the recruiting map. While LSU and other southern schools have been on his radar, Hudson wanted to “see a different scenery,” so Nebraska flipped the script. He broke down film with Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield in a way that centered his own game.

That genuine, personalized experience? Right up Hudson’s alley. Add in the cherry on top, basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and Huskers hoops are officially in pursuit, too, so Hudson could pull his Bo Jackson impression if he heads to Lincoln. After an electric first visit and an open invitation to return this fall, Nebraska is officially on the shortlist. Finally, there’s Texas A&M after him. “It was pretty good being able to work one-on-one with Coach Ellsworth,” he shared. “Watching the spring game and seeing what they did with Kiotti (Armstrong) — that really shows that they are willing to split younger tight ends outside and let them play. The winning culture over there intrigues me, and it showed last year with all of the winning they did.”

The Aggies wanted to make sure that they were one of the first big SEC schools to extend an offer to Hudson in both basketball and football. Hudson’s unofficial trips to College Station are held like VIP affairs, with the pitch blending SEC status, NIL potential, and promise of a headlining role on Kyle Field, all the cowbell and maroon pomp a Louisiana kid can imagine. Aggieland let Hudson know he’d be the man in the middle of their offense. Armstrong was utilized all over the field last year. And A&M always separated young tight ends into actual mismatch roles. Line up wide, and receive reps outside the box, and not just buried in the trenches.