5-Star Anthony Jones Announces Clear Frontrunner With Big Update on Commitment Timeline

Anthony “Tank” Jones has the recruiting world on notice. The five-star EDGE from St. Paul’s Episcopal just narrowed his list to Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M, and more importantly, he’s finally talking timeline. Jones told Rivals he’s eyeing a commitment by the end of July or early August. So yeah, the clock’s ticking. And while all three programs have rolled out the red carpet, there’s one that’s started to inch ahead.

Jones has done more than just take photo ops and pose with mascots; he’s been studying schemes, evaluating staff vibes, and measuring who really cares. In Oregon, the appeal was clear. “It’s different,” he said. “Just going to Oregon would be different. It would shock the world.” But the Ducks weren’t just a novelty. “That defense, I feel like I’d be able to eat in it… It fits me very well,” he added. At Texas A&M, the relationships took center stage. “They’re also cool with my parents,” Jones explained. “Just them leaving me there, my parents leaving me there for college, I feel like they’d be comfortable with that decision.” That comfort, that trust? It’s big.

But when asked which program separated itself, the answer came without hesitation. “I would say Alabama,” Jones said. “For me, they started off behind everyone because of the new staff. But they’ve been very consistent with me, day by day. They aren’t pressuring me for a commitment; they’re very genuine and do a great job of that.” That kind of steady hand might be exactly what wins this race. Jones also admitted he’s been a Bama fan since birth, and the bond he’s built with Coach C-Rob has been “locked in ever since” they met.

So what now? Fans of all three schools will be sweating every cryptic emoji and crystal ball until the moment Jones makes it official. Alabama may lead, but don’t count out a late push from the Ducks or Aggies, especially if someone gets creative down the stretch. Jones has said all the right things about fit, comfort, and future, but when it comes time to grab the mic and throw on the hat, anything can happen.

Until then, whoever lands “Tank” is getting a player who thinks the process through. And in today’s world of whirlwind flips and re-commitments, that’s a rare breed. We’d even go so far as to say, let’s wait till December to get a sure-shot choice. But if you’re a fan of Alabama, Oregon, or Texas A&M, mark your calendar and buckle up. Because once Tank Jones makes that call, someone’s defensive future is about to change for the better.

Ducks in the fight till the final whistle

If you thought Oregon was just window dressing in the Anthony “Tank” Jones sweepstakes, think again. Sure, Alabama’s the home-state titan and the presumed frontrunner, but Dan Lanning’s Ducks are not backing down. In fact, they’re turning heads on the recruiting trail with six new commits in the last month alone, including 5-star Immanuel Iheanacho and Jett Washington. And Jones? He’s still very much in play even after Alabama’s inclination.

Jones has kept things “very quiet,” as Alabama insider Tim pointed out on The Inside Scoop. “He’s kept his unofficial visits low-key, his official visits low-key,” said Tim, highlighting the edge rusher’s deliberate and focused approach. But low-key doesn’t mean indecisive. Tim continued, “I know from the Alabama end, they’ve did a fantastic job… He’s that elite type prospect that you look for.” That’s exactly why the Ducks aren’t fading into the background. They see the same upside in Tank’s versatility and explosiveness, and Oregon’s pitch of immediate impact and NFL grooming under Lanning still holds weight.

Even Tim admits the Ducks can’t be counted out. “I wouldn’t count out Oregon,” he said. “I think it’s too early to have like a prediction, but I do think Alabama’s did everything it needed to and could do to up to this stage.” The Tide has done its job, but the Ducks are still in it, and anything can happen. The fight for Tank is entering the championship rounds, and while Bama might have the in-state edge, Oregon’s recruiting momentum and staff chemistry could make this one of the most dramatic flips of the cycle.