5-Star Anthony Jones Names Clear Frontrunner as ACC & SEC Giants Get Major Update

Anthony “Tank” Jones is an explosive edge rusher, truly built like a tank. At 6’4″ and 245 pounds, he plays with the power and experience of a seasoned college player. When you’re ranked the No. 15 overall player and No. 3 EDGE nationally, you’re not just hoping for greatness—you’re grabbing it. With 37 scholarship offers, this 5-star recruit now has a clear favorite, leaving top ACC and SEC teams eagerly waiting.

Jones is now narrowing his focus to five programs—Miami, Auburn, Oregon, Alabama, and Texas A&M. And Mike Elko’s Texas A&M has become his absolute favorite after his recent visit on June 5th. With 12 commits already, the Aggies’ recruiting class is looking strong. They even have other edge rushers, Jordan Carter and Samu Moala, committed. With Jones potentially joining, their roster is set to explode.

Texas A&M has made a strong impression on Jones through multiple visits since last summer, with his recent trip to College Station cementing their position. Their momentum makes them serious contenders for this top pass rusher. Jones seems genuinely excited about the program, saying, “The energy that they bring and the culture there just fit me. It makes it a great fit.”

Jones has felt comfortable with the Aggies since training with their staff last summer. Returning for games in August and November helped build connections, and his latest visit deepened them. “Highlights were building relationships with the staff and players,” Jones shared. “The people made it special, and I really like the players and staff. I feel that it is a great fit for me on and off the field.”

Texas A&M’s success in developing defensive stars like Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton into NFL players makes Jones’s trust in them understandable. Their proven system is clearly appealing, and Jones sees their potential.

Every college program would love to recruit him, especially after his impressive junior season (84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 16 sacks) and dominant sophomore year (130 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, three receiving touchdowns). However, A&M faces tough competition.

Texas A&M remains the front-runner in a competitive battle with Miami and Alabama for this elite edge rusher from Mobile, Alabama. This is largely thanks to the Aggies’ coaching staff, who continue to recruit Jones aggressively. Jones also noted, “The football atmosphere and the way the program is heading were another highlight. Just being around genuine people was great also.” But Miami and Alabama are still very much in the running.

Powerhouses battling for Anthony Jones

Jones, a top in-state target for Alabama for 2026, has announced five official visits. This 5-star edge rusher will visit schools before his final trip to Tuscaloosa from June 20-22. Alabama’s 2026 class has five commitments, including four-star edge rushers Jamarion Matthews and Kamhariyan Johnson, but Jones is still their top defensive target. This recruiting battle looks like it will come down to the wire.

Last week was a big recruiting weekend for Miami’s Mario Cristobal. Nearly twenty top 2026 recruits visited Coral Gables, with a strong focus on defense. Their impressive group included three edge rushers, two defensive linemen, and a linebacker.

Five-star Anthony Jones led the group, continuing his busy visit schedule. He was joined by fellow edge rushers DeAnthony Lafayette and Daniel Norman, four-star defensive linemen Anthony Kennedy Jr. and Keshawn Stancil, and four-star linebacker Malik Morris. Miami already has 11 commits, and adding Jones would greatly boost their team and impact several key positions.

Don’t count out Auburn either, as they’ve already made a strong impression on Anthony Jones. Even though Kalen DeBoer’s team is his dream school, Auburn still has a strong chance. After his visit, Jones praised them, saying, “The people there make Auburn great. Everyone is cool, and I feel very comfortable on campus. I feel I can go make money in their scheme too. They want to move me around, and I like that.”

So, it’s definitely not an easy win for Mike Elko and his team, as other powerhouses are fiercely pursuing Jones. Now, we’ll have to see which team ultimately wins him over.