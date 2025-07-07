5-Star Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones’ Future Gets Clear After Narrowing to Final 3 Programs

The Ducks are on fire this summer, tearing up the recruiting trail with six new commitments in the last month—four of them in just the past week. Leading the charge are two elite 5-stars: powerhouse OT Immanuel Iheanacho and hard-hitting safety Jett Washington. But Dan Lanning and his crew aren’t slowing down. The Ducks still have their eyes on more top-tier talent, and one name stands out: 5-star edge rusher Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. This kid’s a game-changer, and the Ducks are all in.

This 6-foot-4, 245-pound beast was a menace his junior year, racking up 84 solo tackles, 18 TFLs, and even snagging two picks. With his decision getting closer, the buzz is real. Tank’s been super low-key, keeping his visits hush-hush, but the recruiting world’s watching. No commitment date’s set, but as the No. 17 player nationally per Rivals, Tank’s next move’s gonna shake things up. On Thursday, he dropped his final three schools, and it’s a heavyweight fight.

Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Jones is one of the hottest names in the 2026 class. He made the rounds in June with OVs to Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Miami, and Texas A&M, but now, the race is down to three. On the July 6th episode of The Inside Scoop, recruiting buzz heated up when Josh Newberg asked Alabama insider Tim who he sees as the biggest threat among Tank Jones’ final three schools. Tim didn’t hesitate to praise the 5-star standout’s low-key approach.

“Let’s assume anything with Tank. He’s been very quiet. He’s kept exactly what he said he would do. He kept his unofficial visits lowkey, his official visits low-key,” said Tim. “I know from the Alabama end, they’ve did a fantastic job. They’ve still got it. You know, you’re looking at a guy that could project anywhere from Wolf anywhere on the defensive line. Basically, he’s got that body type. He’s that elite type prospect that you look for.” So, with Tank keeping things quiet and the Tide staying steady, this recruitment might come down to the wire.

But Tim didn’t hold back when wrapping up his thoughts on Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. While the 5-star edge remains tight-lipped, Alabama’s position looks strong—especially if he stays close to home. Tim explained, “I mean, obviously, if he’s going to stay in the state of Alabama, it’s going to be Alabama, even though early on Auburn felt they had some optimism at one point. But you know, we hear a lot about Texas A&M. I wouldn’t count out Oregon. I think it’s too early to have like a prediction, but I do think Alabama’s did everything it needed to and could do to up to this stage.” So, with major players still in the mix, the countdown to Tank’s decision is officially on.

Well, Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones made his way to Eugene for an OV in June, and while many widely see Bama as the frontrunner, Oregon isn’t out of the fight just yet. The Ducks are hanging tough and could be poised to pull off a surprise down the stretch. With his recruitment still open, Jones plans to keep narrowing down his options in the coming weeks. But he is expected to make a final decision by December, just in time for signing day. So, the battle’s far from over—and Tank’s next move could shake things up. While Alabama holds the in-state edge, no one should overlook Oregon’s impression on Jones.

Oregon’s position in the race for Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 8, already features one edge rusher—3-star Dutch Horisk from powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. On top of that, the Ducks did land a huge pledge in May from 5-star EDGE Richard Wesley out of Sierra Canyon, but the celebration was short-lived. Wesley decommitted and flipped to Texas not long after, leaving Oregon still hunting for a game-changing presence off the edge.

Given that Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones could be the missing piece Oregon needs to anchor its defensive front. He’s no stranger to Eugene—Jones visited in the spring and returned in the fall for the Ducks’ showdown against Maryland. When asked what stood out, his answer was clear. “Really just the brand. I always liked Oregon when I grew up,” Jones told ScoopDuck. “The coaches, they’re all hands-on. They’re all gonna pour into you and they’re gonna be there for you at all times. They’re always texting me all the time and stuff. I just like that about the coaches and the staff.” So, with a strong bond forming and a clear fit on the field, Oregon’s pitch might be stronger than many realize.

Well, Oregon isn’t just knocking on Alabama’s door—they’re stepping right in. DC Tosh Lupoi has made serious waves in the Yellowhammer State, and the results are showing. In the 2025 class, the Ducks pulled off a major flip by landing 5-star+ CB Na’eem Offord from Birmingham’s Parker High School—snatching him from OSU in December. To sweeten the deal, Oregon also brought in his brother, Makhi Hughes, a standout transfer RB from Tulane. While Alabama still leads the On3 RPM for Tank Jones at 31.1%, the Ducks are proving they’re not afraid to challenge the Tide on their own turf. Now, the stage is set—let’s see who seals the deal.