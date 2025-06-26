5-Star Brandon Arrington Celebrates Texas A&M Double Commit as Mike Elko Closes Gap on USC

Big news dropped as one of the nation’s top prospects was ready to make it official. Brandon Arrington, the elite CB out of Mount Miguel (Calif.), made his decision with Oregon and Texas A&M as the final two standing. On3 ranks the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Arrington as the No. 9 overall player and the No. 1 CB in the country. So, a commitment from him was a massive win waiting to happen for either the Ducks or the Aggies. “They’ve been recruiting me hard since the start of my sophomore year,” Arrington said of Texas A&M. “I’ve been there almost 10 times. Oregon—I just liked the connection with coach Hamp, coach Wadood, coach Lanning. Texas A&M—coach Elko, defensive guy.” So, two powerhouse programs, but one game-changing decision.

Well, last Thursday, five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington made it official—he’s headed to Texas A&M. Mike Elko and the Aggies scored a monster win on the trail, landing a prospect with offers from over 40 schools. Arrington made his announcement live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel, sending shockwaves through the recruiting world. Before his pledge, A&M’s 2026 class already sat at No. 5 nationally. Now? Even stronger. And Arrington becomes the first five-star to join the Aggies in this cycle—a true statement pickup for Elko and his staff.

But Mike Elko wasn’t done yet—he’s stacking stars in College Station. Just days after Brandon Arrington committed, Texas A&M pulled in more firepower. On June 25, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced that 2026 offensive tackle Avery Morcho had joined the fold. Arrington wasted no time reposting the news on his Instagram story with a simple, confident: “🤞🏼🤞🏼.” Then came another one—4-star interior lineman Zaden Krempin committed to the Aggies. Arrington shared that, too. No words, just support. It’s clear—Arrington’s loyalty to Texas A&M runs deep. He’s not just part of the class. He’s all in.

And why not? Mike Elko made College Station feel like home. During his commitment, Brandon Arrington kept it simple: “I’m home 🏡.” That feeling is turning into serious momentum for Texas A&M. Back-to-back elite pickups—including a five-star and key trench talent—have Elko closing the gap on powerhouse programs. The Aggies now boast 21 total commits in the 2026 class: 1 five-star, 17 four-stars, and 3 three-stars. With that kind of haul, Texas A&M can sit on top, surpassing USC in the future ON3 2026 recruiting rankings — and they’re not done yet.

Texas A&M stayed hot on the trail with another big-time win in the trenches. Zaden Krempin, the No. 225 overall prospect and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, committed to the Aggies—choosing the in-state powerhouse over Texas, LSU, and Michigan. It marked A&M’s second pledge of the day, following 6’6″ offensive tackle Avery Morcho. With serious power in both his upper and lower body, Morcho is a name to watch once he arrives at College Station. “A&M can develop me into that high first-round draft pick at offensive tackle,” said Morcho. With talent like this rolling in, the Aggies are turning the offensive line into a future NFL factory.

Mike Elko keeps reeling in elite talent—but what’s the secret sauce? Now, as the commitments roll in, the real question is: what makes Elko’s pitch stand out—and why are top prospects buying in?

What convinced others, along with Brandon Arrington?

So, why did Brandon Arrington choose Mike Elko and Texas A&M? For him, it was more than just football—it was the full package. “Just the way everything is. They have great facilities, people around them. They’re going to be great in a few. Coach Elko just his first year last year. He’s going to do some great things at A&M and College Station,” said Arrington. It’s clear—he sees the vision. The culture, the leadership, and the future under Elko made College Station feel like the perfect fit.

But for Zaden Krempin, choosing Texas A&M was about values. “They’re more of the core values, what they stand on, how they do business every day,” said Krempin. “Open doors for ladies and just being really respectful. That’s how I was raised. They’re very interested in me and also close to home.” Respect. Integrity. And family vibes. A&M checked every box for Krempin—and it felt like home from the start.

However, for Avery Morcho, it all came down to consistency and development. While plenty of schools showed interest, one stood out from start to finish—Texas A&M. “Throughout this whole recruiting process, A&M has been the most consistent school for me,” said Morcho. “They want to push me to be the best player I can be. I want to be developed by the best coaches and staff.” That steady belief from the Aggies—and the chance to grow under elite coaching—made College Station the easy choice.

Now the spotlight shifts—will these elite talents stay loyal to Texas A&M for the long haul? The commitments are in, and the buzz is real. But in today’s recruiting world, nothing is guaranteed. Time will tell if the Aggies can lock it all down and keep the momentum rolling.