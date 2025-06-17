5-Star Brandon Arrington Sets Commitment Date as Penn State, Alabama Learn Upsetting News

On June 16th, the No.1 CB, Brandon Arrington, just flipped the script—and fast. The five-star corner out of Mount Miguel (Calif.) shocked pretty much everyone when he dropped his top two schools on Instagram: Texas A&M and Oregon. That’s it. No Bama. No Penn State. Not even USC or Washington hanging on for dear life. Just the Aggies and the Ducks going head-to-head for the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 class.

What’s wild? Arrington had just finished his official visit to Alabama and sounded all in. Said they were one of the hardest schools not to pick, talked about early playing time and development like it was a done deal. Then—boom—he cuts them, cold. His commitment was supposed to come July 5, but now he’s pushing it up to Thursday, June 19. That’s right, this week. He’s in full decision mode, and the rest of his officials? Canceled or irrelevant.

Texas A&M’s Mike Elko is putting together a monster close, and Oregon’s got its hooks in deep. Either way, somebody’s walking away with a game-changer. The rest? Just caught an L.