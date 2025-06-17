brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

5-Star Brandon Arrington Sets Commitment Date as Penn State, Alabama Learn Upsetting News

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Jun 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

On June 16th, the No.1 CB, Brandon Arrington, just flipped the script—and fast. The five-star corner out of Mount Miguel (Calif.) shocked pretty much everyone when he dropped his top two schools on Instagram: Texas A&M and Oregon. That’s it. No Bama. No Penn State. Not even USC or Washington hanging on for dear life. Just the Aggies and the Ducks going head-to-head for the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 class.

What’s wild? Arrington had just finished his official visit to Alabama and sounded all in. Said they were one of the hardest schools not to pick, talked about early playing time and development like it was a done deal. Then—boom—he cuts them, cold. His commitment was supposed to come July 5, but now he’s pushing it up to Thursday, June 19. That’s right, this week. He’s in full decision mode, and the rest of his officials? Canceled or irrelevant.

Expand Post

Texas A&M’s Mike Elko is putting together a monster close, and Oregon’s got its hooks in deep. Either way, somebody’s walking away with a game-changer. The rest? Just caught an L.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Brandon Arrington just redefine college football recruiting by snubbing Alabama for Texas A&M and Oregon?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved