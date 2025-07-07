5-star Calvin Russell’s Family Legacy Fuels Michigan Flip Talks as Fran Brown Faces Setback

“Michigan/Syracuse, my gut says Michigan,” a source close to 5-star WR Calvin Russell told Rivals, which is what most expected before his Saturday night commitment. Russell narrowed his choices to Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, and Syracuse, with every sign pointing straight at Michigan. However, in a classic recruiting upset, he chose Syracuse’s Fran Brown. But don’t count out Michigan yet, as strong family ties could sway him, and the buzz is already out there. With talk of a flip intensifying, Brown might face another Trebor Pena-like defection.

No doubt it’s a massive win for Fran Brown’s team, as this 6’5, 195 lb. freak became Syracuse’s highest-ranked commit in two decades. But for Calvin Russell it was Brown’s authenticity and relatability that made it his final destination. “I’m not going to lie, I made [my decision] a couple of days ago,” Russell told Rivals. “Michigan came close, but Coach Fran, the individual he is, how he was raised, I feel it. How he carries himself—the men I was raised around are similar to him; that’s why I want to be there.” That makes their 2026 class stacked with 26 players.

And Russell now joins the long list of wideouts Amare Gough, Darnell Stokes, BJ Garrett, Phoenix Henriquez, and Ibn Muhammad. But here comes the million-dollar question: Will Fran Brown be able to hold on to him for long? Because for now, everything points at a different narrative. Talking about the entire flip, Buzz analyst Joe DeLeone makes a cryptic revelation on The Ruffino & Joe Show—Weekly CFB show.

“The first school that was on him out of any that everybody thought that he was going to commit to was Michigan. Dusty May was recruiting him as a basketball player when he was at FAU, and he maintained that level of recruitment for him to go to Michigan and to play football and to play basketball,” Joe said. Well, Michigan’s basketball team is pretty strong with multiple Big Ten titles and has even reached the Sweet Sixteen several times. But apart from the history, there’s another thing that can change Calvin Russell’s mind.

That’s his mother Chanivia Broussard‘s connection with Miami. “And I would argue Michigan right now has a better basketball program than Syracuse. The even crazier part is that his mom is in the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame as a basketball player. So he has all these reasons to not go to Syracuse,” DeLeone added.

Even if there are still doubts lingering on Calvin Russell’s future with the team, one thing is sure: Fran Brown is doing an impressive job in recruiting top players to Syracuse. He’s rapidly becoming a major force in college football recruiting. Fran Brown landed a major coup, snatching Calvin Russell from powerhouse Michigan, a program boasting significant NIL support and star recruits like Bryce Underwood. Russell isn’t just any recruit; this elite FBS prospect is a phenomenal athlete.

He led Northwestern High School (coached by former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater) to the Florida Class 3A state title, posting impressive stats: 39 catches, 704 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 18 yards per reception. But Russell’s talent extends beyond football; he’s a dual-sport athlete aiming to excel in basketball, where his sophomore season saw averages of 21 points, seven rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, leading his team to a 20-3 record. While Brown celebrates this impressive addition, Russell still has much to prove at Syracuse. Now, even though everything is falling right in place for Fran Brown, things were not that easy at start.

Fran Brown turning things around in Syracuse

Fran Brown wasn’t initially seen as head coaching material. He pursued opportunities at Temple, Syracuse, and Rutgers, but each door remained closed. The rejections were devastating.“Temple didn’t want to give me a job. They said I wasn’t a good enough coach. I didn’t have good enough experience. And they went with someone else that didn’t have experience as a coach instead of myself, and that hurt. Like I cried when I didn’t get the job. The second time it was extremely embarrassing. Because, first they put out that I was getting a job, and then it comes, I’m not,” Fran Brown said. Though deeply hurt, Brown now sees those setbacks as blessings in disguise.

After numerous rejections, the right opportunity finally appeared. He joined Georgia’s coaching staff (2022-2023), gaining invaluable championship experience. His next challenge: reviving a struggling Syracuse program, recently abandoning Dino Babers after eight disappointing seasons. He inherited a team reeling from a 22-31 loss to Georgia Tech, concluding a dismal 6-7 season.

Brown remained unfazed. In 2024, he transformed Syracuse. The team achieved a stunning 10-3 record under his guidance. This wasn’t luck; it was structure, accountability, and discipline. From the start, Brown emphasized a distraction-free environment. His players embraced this, and the team culture changed. Offensive tackle Byron Washington and defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. exemplify Brown’s emphasis on discipline. Whether Brown sustains this momentum or suffers the same fate as Dino Babers remains to be seen, but for now, the success is undeniable.