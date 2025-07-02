5-Star Cederian Morgan Has HOF NFL Pro’s Backing in Alabama Commitment

It was a long time coming, and Alabama, with Kalen DeBoer’s recruiting prowess and a little nudge by Nick Saban, landed their 4th five-star recruit in their 2026 class. So while other programs haven’t gotten more than 2 five-star recruits, Bama is maintaining its storied legacy and now boasts the commitment of 5-star mega-wide receiver Cederian Morgan. Sitting with 5-star Jordan Edmons, Xavier Griffin, and Ezavier Crowell, Morgan now becomes the highest-rated recruit, ranked 2nd nationally in his position in Alabama’s class. But his commitment wasn’t without the glamor one would expect with a prospect of his caliber.

On 22nd June, Morgan visited Alabama on an official visit and got the opportunity to meet none other than the legendary Nick Saban. It was an unreal moment for him and for his family, as his mom also posted a message about it on her Facebook account. “THE BEST TO EVER DO IT NICK SABAN 🐘 WE MET NICK.” Saban, who has retired from Alabama after the end of the 2023 season, is still in an advisory role and continues to influence recruits with his charisma. So Saban’s charm finally did the job, and Morgan finally sealed his commitment, and with him is an NFL legend known for his flamboyant celebrations.

To seal down and celebrate Cederian Morgan’s commitment to Alabama, 6-time Pro-Bowler and a member of the NFL’s 2000 All-Decade team, was also there. Yes, we are talking about the wide receiver legend Terrell Owens, who has a career 15,934 receiving yards in the NFL. Sidelines-Bama x account posted a video where Owens was with Morgan, as he can be seen posing for pictures and patting the young wide receiver’s back, boosting his morale. But why did Owens come to attend Morgan’s commitment?

Notably, Owens is also an Alexander City, Alabama native, just like Morgan, and also attended the same high school, Benjamin Russell High. That connection might have led to the two meeting, and from there, the relationship might have bloomed. As for Morgan? The guy has everything to follow in the footsteps of Owens as he secured his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A multi-sport athlete, Morgan also plays basketball, track and field, and graces the football field with his incredible receptions. For context, in his junior season last year, the guy caught 70 passes and received for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping his team make the first round of state playoffs. Moreover, in his sophomore season, the WR received 622 yards and had his breakthrough year. That said, his athletic prowess is even more unmatched.

Cederian Morgan proclaims his love for Alabama

Morgan is a two-time state qualifier in the high jump and was ranked second in the high jump as a junior at the Alabama 6A championship. Not just that, but the guy also runs 200 and 100-meter dashes, which he has clocked his personal best at 21.74 and 11.19 seconds, respectively. Lastly, his talent in the court is also unmatched since he was an all-around first team selection after his junior season, where he averaged a whopping 14.4 points per game. Cherry on top? Morgan scored 26 points in the regional semifinals for his team, becoming a true multi-sport prodigy. No wonder he already had more than 35 offers from big teams like Auburn, Florida, and Georgia after him.

“Me and Coach Shep [JaMarcus Shephard] have a great relationship, he has a great relationship with my family as well. By the time I get there, I could have a good chance of getting on the field early. You think of Alabama, you just think about winning. And I want to be a part of winning, so that’s why they are on my list,” said Morgan ahead of his 22nd June visit. The verdict?

The message after landing, Morgan is simple from Kalen DeBoer. That this is the same Alabama that once was under Nick Saban, and the recruiting exploits will continue. So, with 17 commits already in the 2026 class, the class currently ranks 6th nationally and will continue to improve in the coming months. The only thing that DeBoer needs to be aware of is players flipping. Although that won’t be too much of a concern given Bama’s deep NIL pockets and exceptional NFL draft track record.