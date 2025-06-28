5-Star Cederian Morgan Issues Take On Billy Napier’s Florida Amid SEC Rival’s Unthinkable Move

Cederian Morgan, the 6-4, 220-pound five-star wideout from Benjamin Russell High in Alabama, has become the hottest name in the 2026 class, and the buzz is deafening as his July 2 commitment date approaches. We’re talking about a full-on arms race between some of the sport’s biggest names. Deion Sanders at Colorado is swinging for the fences, selling Morgan on the opportunity to be a day-one playmaker and the next big thing in Boulder. Kirby Smart at Georgia is selling tradition, discipline, and a proven way to the College Football Playoff.

And let’s not forget Alabama—Morgan’s in-state behemoth. But here’s the catch: while the spotlight has been on Sanders and Smart, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have been flying under the radar and into Morgan’s heart. Morgan’s June 6 official visit to Gainesville raised some eyebrows. He refers to Florida as his “dark horse,” and a legitimate feeling indicates that the Gators’ emphasis on wide receiver development and a family environment has gotten its hooks deep in him.

Morgan speaks of Florida in a manner of respect that is greater than mere courtesy. “They’re good, they got good people as well,” says Morgan to 247 Sports. “But coach, you know Napier and coach Gonzales did a great job with receivers and their past, so I feel like if I went to Florida, I’ll be able to get myself to the next level.” What struck Morgan most was how specific and intimate the Gators’ presentation was. Offensive coordinator Russ Callaway and receivers coach Billy Gonzales didn’t take him on the typical tour—they sat him down and drew out a plan for his entire freshman season if he went to Florida.

Gonzales analyzed film of five or six receivers who played the way that Morgan played but emphasized that Morgan’s size, speed, and explosiveness stood out. Gonzales even laid out Cederian Morgan’s offseason on a month-by-month basis and demonstrated how he would develop him beginning in January on day one through the last game of the season. Morgan was grateful for that type of care, stating, “He showed that I’m a really big priority because he took time out of his day to really sit there and make a whole breakdown for me. He showed me in January, I’m going to learn the plays, in February I’m going to do skill work every month, so I really took pride in that.”

It wasn’t only the football aspect that convinced Cederian Morgan. He spoke about the joy of being among the Gainesville people. “The people, I enjoy being here. Every time I come, I have an even better time, but people, I really feel like if I come here that they will take care of me like my family does.” For Morgan, it’s not about the X’s and O’s—it’s about the relationships and the sense of being appreciated as more than a sports person.

Nick Saban’s surprise appearance leaves a lasting impact on Cederian Morgan

Sometimes college football recruiting seems bigger than the game, and Cederian Morgan’s recent trip to Alabama, where he and his mother sat down with Nick Saban, was one of them. Morgan’s family didn’t merely check off a box by meeting Saban—it was a real rush. Morgan’s mother, Cecily Lauderdale, didn’t hide her enthusiasm. She put up a picture with Saban on Facebook, captioned, “THE BEST TO EVER DO IT NICK SABAN 🐘 WE MET NICK.”

That’s not a proud mom moment; that indicates how highly recruits’ families regard Saban’s reputation and presence, even today. For a player like Cederian, who ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation, receiving the Saban treatment is as big as it is. He fixates on the minutiae, ensuring that every square of the Alabama center is pristine. “If anyone walked into the building and the bathrooms were dirty, it’d make the program look bad. This place has to be show-ready 100 percent of the time,” he said.

Even in retirement, Saban is appearing on campus to greet the next crop of stars, ensuring they understand the full gravity of Alabama’s tradition and his own. For Morgan’s mother, sitting down with Saban was nearly unbelievable—a chance to shake hands with the architect of the Alabama dynasty.