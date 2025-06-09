5-Star Cederian Morgan Makes Huge Florida Confession as Hugh Freeze & Kalen DeBoer Put on High Alert

You could hear a pin drop in Tuscaloosa. Just when Kalen DeBoer thought he was close to getting Cederian Morgan’s commitment, the Florida Gators quietly became a strong contender. The Gators only have six commitments in their 2026 class, with just one wide receiver, Justin Williams. So, it makes sense for them to strongly pursue the 5-star, 6’4″, 210-pound Morgan from Benjamin Russell. The twist? Morgan even added them to his top list right after his visit. This unexpected change complicates things for DeBoer and Hugh Freeze. Both SEC coaches are now playing catch-up for Morgan’s upcoming visit.

Back in February, Cederian Morgan listed his top six programs—Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, and Georgia. After Morgan’s visit on May 16th, Georgia became a top choice for him. They’re looking to add more talent around their 5-star quarterback commit, Jared Curtis.

But Auburn and Alabama have an in-state advantage and are fighting pretty hard for his commitment. And Morgan also made a visit to Colorado on May 9th and to Clemson on May 30th. Just when everyone counted the Gators out, Billy Napier showed up unannounced and flipped the script.

Now, after the June 6 visit, the Florida Gators are one of Cederian Morgan’s top schools. And Florida’s insider Tyler Harden shared it on X: “He came away seeing Florida as a real contender as his decision gets closer and closer.” That’s right. “I really like Florida,” he said. “Just the people. I enjoy being here. Every time I come out, I have an even better time. But the people, man, I really felt if I come here, I’d be taken care of.” What worked in the Gators’ favor is their plan for Cederian Morgan.



Billy Gonzales, the receivers coach, showed Morgan film of players he compares him to. He also laid out a clear offseason plan for Cederian Morgan if he becomes a Gators. “He showed that I’m a really big priority because he took time out of his day to really sit there and make a whole breakdown for me,” Morgan said. “He showed me in January I’m going to learn the plays, and in February I’m going to do skill work every month, so I really took pride in that.”

Billy Napier’s team has developed exceptional wide receivers like Elijah Badger and Chimere Dike. Both receivers flourished under his system, putting together strong collegiate careers before punching their tickets to the NFL.

Florida’s proven success in developing NFL receivers makes their offer to Morgan a strong, proven plan, and landing him would be a huge win given his impressive stats. In 2024, Morgan dominated with 70 catches, 1,162 yards (16.6 YPC), and 14 touchdowns, leading Benjamin Russell to the state playoffs. This followed a strong sophomore year with 36 receptions, 622 yards (19.4 YPC), and 4 touchdowns. These numbers show Morgan isn’t just improving—he’s on a trajectory for superstardom. But in between all the hype, let’s not count out Alabama and Auburn yet.

Cederian Morgan’s inclination towards Alabama and Auburn

Auburn’s late push for five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan hit a pause when Florida surged ahead. After his official visit to Gainesville, Morgan included Florida in his top two, dramatically shifting the recruiting landscape. The Gators impressed, pulling ahead of Alabama, which previously seemed like the frontrunner. Now, Alabama and Auburn face an uphill battle before crucial visits on May 13th and May 19th.

Morgan is still considering both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide. “I still have to go to Auburn, to Alabama,” he told SI after wrapping up his time in Gainesville. “I really like Colorado. [That was] my first time going to Georgia, my first time being here now, but everyone is fighting; everybody is doing a pretty good job of trying to get me to go,” he said. Although Florida has taken the lead, the competition remains tight, and Morgan’s future visits could shift the balance.

What truly helps the Tigers is their strong relationship with Morgan, built especially by wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who’s supported him since his freshman year. “He’s been recruiting me since I was a freshman, just making that bond,” Morgan noted. “Like I said, the people, because all of them will have the facilities and the gear and all that. Do I get along with the people and interact with them?” On top of that, Auburn already has two WR commits in their 2026 class: Denairius Gray and Devin Carter, which opens a healthy room for competition.

But if Cederian Morgan doesn’t want that competition, no team is better than Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama for him, as there isn’t a single WR commit in their 2026 class. And let’s not forget DeBoer has this tendency of using freshmen straight away in the game. Just ask Ryan Williams. And even Morgan is a top priority for them. JaMarcus Shephard, Alabama’s wide receivers coach, began cultivating a relationship with Morgan early on, extending an offer after Morgan’s impressive performance at a recruiting camp last May.

And for Cederian, Alabama’s history does the work. “Their tradition of winning,” Morgan said. “You think of Alabama, you just think about winning. And I want to be a part of winning, so that’s why they are on my list.” That’s a long list of interested schools, and the competition to land him is getting tough.