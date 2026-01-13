5-Star Chris Henry Jr. Names 4 Programs Who Tried Poaching Him From Ohio State

When a defining relationship in recruiting suddenly changed, Chris Henry Jr.’s loyalty to Ohio State was put to the test. The Buckeyes’ five-star wide receiver commit felt the pull of college football’s biggest brands almost immediately, fueled by his close bond with the program’s former offensive coordinator. The coach’s departure didn’t just delay Henry Jr.’s signing; it triggered a full-court press from multiple powerhouse programs eager to flip one of the nation’s top prospects.

“There was a lot of schools calling me trying to flip me and stuff,” said Henry Jr. during Monday’s appearance on Henry Legacy, a podcast with his siblings. “Oregon, I had a great relationship, you know, with them, Texas, LSU, you name it. West Virginia, like it was crazy, like I was getting a lot of phone calls.”

As the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, Chris Henry Jr.’s five-star talent naturally drew interest from college football’s elite programs. That attention came as no surprise. What did catch him off guard, however, was the timing, just as he prepared to make his Ohio State commitment official, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline decided to leave the program.

“I made my decision that night, and I was going to sign with Ohio State the next day. On the way to signing day, got a call from Coach Harline, and he was letting me know that he was going to take the job at head coach, a job at South Florida. And I was just like, I was just shocked,” added the OSU WR.

On National Signing Day, December 3, the shock came hours before he was set to ink with the Buckeyes. While the news hit Henry Jr. in a phone call from Hartline himself, the wide receiver, who had verbally committed in July 2023, suddenly faced a decision he never saw coming.

“I was planning to sign. You know, I’ve been committed there for three years,” said Henry Jr. “You know, mainly because of him and just our relationship. I didn’t really feel confident signing.”

Relationships play a huge role in recruiting, giving players the confidence to trust that a program can help them continue chasing their dreams. For Chris Henry Jr., Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was that person.

But when Hartline accepted the Bulls’ head coaching job, the 5-star receiver’s three years of loyalty faced a moment of uncertainty, opening the door for other schools to try to flip his commitment.

However, Henry Jr. never indicated any intention of flipping. Instead, he posted on social media that he would hold off on signing. That’s when Ryan Day stepped in, playing a pivotal role in reaffirming the receiver’s loyalty to the Buckeyes.

“Ultimately, what made me stay is really just talking with coach [Ryan] Day and, you know, just really hearing what their plan is for me,” mentioned Henry Jr. “After I really sat back and really thought about the situation I’m going into, like, I couldn’t pass this up.”

While Ryan Day’s pitch clearly worked, with Henry Jr. announcing on December 5 on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he had signed with the Buckeyes, the bigger question remains: What was the real scenario that ultimately convinced him to stay with Ohio State?

Factors that mattered to Chris Henry Jr. in choosing to be a Buckeye

Ohio State’s WR room is changing fast. Two former 5-star prospects, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, are heading out via the transfer portal, while another key name, Carnell Tate, is jumping to the 2026 NFL Draft.

And the biggest shakeup of all is that Hartline, the architect of the Buckeyes’ receiver pipeline, is gone, leaving Columbus to take over as head coach at South Florida. Still, Chris Henry Jr. is not worried about his future with the Buckeyes.

“I feel like Ohio State is still going to be ‘Receiver U’ and it’s still going to stay the same,” said Henry Jr. “We’re still going to be, you know, producing guys. … It’s like a machine for receivers.”

While Ryan Day watched several players exit through the transfer portal following Ohio State’s CFP elimination, the head coach also held onto key pieces. That loyalty is why the wide receiver room isn’t empty. OSU still boasts elite talent in Jeremiah Smith, Brandon Inniss, and more. Now, Henry Jr. joins that group with a chance to learn and develop.

“It’s too much of a blessing to go to Ohio State, learn from guys like Jeremiah Smith,” said Henry Jr.

The product of Mater Dei High School is the top wide receiver prospect and the No. 10 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. He put up school-record numbers at Withrow High School, hauling in 1,127 receiving yards and 10 TDs during his sophomore season.

While the talent is obvious, at Ohio State, the learning phase matters just as much, and that development could be the final step toward his ultimate goal: the NFL.