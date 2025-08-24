5-star Chris Henry Jr. Turns Heads With 81-Yd TD as OSU Fans Struggle With Patience Over Jeremiah Smith Pairing

Friday night under the ESPN lights, Chris Henry Jr. reminded everyone why he’s one of the most hyped recruits in America. The 6’6, 195-pound WR stole the show. His two TDs in the first half powered No. 1 Mater Dei past No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas, 26-23, and the whispers in Buckeye Nation suddenly turned into roars. That 81-yard TD was a warning shot to DBs everywhere. He’s back, healthy, and ready to terrorize secondaries. And OSU fans, already dreaming about a Jeremiah Smith-Chris Henry Jr. duo, just had their impatience put on full blast.

After the game, Rivals’ Charles Power didn’t mince words on X on August 23. “Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. turned in a big first half with 2 TD including this outstanding adjustment,” he wrote. “Henry making a big early splash as a senior after missing nearly all of last season with injury.” That’s the headline, the highlight, and the takeaway in one. And after watching the Mater Dei standout on the field Friday night, it’s hard to argue.

The son of the late NFL wideout Chris Henry and brother of OSU women’s hooper Seini Hicks has the size, the pedigree, and the explosiveness to make every DC’s night a nightmare. From the opening whistle, Chris Henry Jr. looked like a man on a mission. His first highlight was an acrobatic leaping grab along the right sideline that set Mater Dei’s tone. He rose above a St. Thomas Aquinas defender, twisted mid-air, and dragged a foot in bounds. ESPN barely cut to replay before social media blew up.

Next came a diving 22-yard touchdown, stretching out with the fluidity of a veteran. But the showstopper arrived minutes later with an 81-yard strike. Chris Henry Jr. adjusted through contact, hauled in a back-shoulder ball, and then displayed wheels not expected of a high schooler. By halftime, four catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns told the story. Scouts, fans, and Ohio State watchers saw a playmaker reborn, a top-tier talent proving that a knee injury last season was just a speed bump, not a roadblock. Which brings us to the conversation in Columbus.

Buckeye Nation can’t wait for Chris Henry Jr and Jeremiah Smith duo

What happens when you put Chris Henry Jr. next to Jeremiah Smith? Fans already have their verdict. Take this post-game reaction by a fan, “The Chris Henry Jr. Jeremiah Smith duo is going to feed families in 2026.” Fans know what OC and WR coach Brian Hartline can do with one alpha wideout. Now, it’s two of them?

Defensive coordinators might want to start polishing their resumes. Another fan spelled out the lineage with pride saying, “Ohio State is going to go from Garrett Wilson to Marvin Harrison Jr to Jeremiah Smith to Chris Henry Jr at X-receiver.” That’s the truth. The Buckeyes have turned WR1 into a generational assembly line.

The next two 5-stars are set to keep the conveyor belt humming. And then there’s the straight-up jaw-dropper. “Chris Henry Jr. and Jeremiah Smith next season together 😳” That emoji says it all. Buckeye fans are excited at the unfairness of it all.

Fans are comparing the Henry-Smith duo to NFL legends, showing excitement over Ohio’s incoming talent. “Chris Henry Jr and Jeremiah Smith on the Same team will be like have Randy Moss and Jerry Rice on the same team. Crazy wealth of talent in Ohio,” another wrote. Henry’s size and Smith’s speed make them a potentially unstoppable duo, giving Ohio State fans reason to expect historic dominance.

Supporters are factoring in the QB, noting how Julian Sayin could elevate the already elite receiving duo. “Chris Henry Jr and Jeremiah Smith on the same team is just gonna be unfair next year. Especially if Julian Sayin proves to be legit.” The “unfair” label highlights the stacked talent. With a capable QB, defenses could struggle immensely, making next season’s offense extremely dangerous.

Chris Henry Jr’s journey hasn’t been the smoothest. From Withrow High in Cincinnati to powerhouse Mater Dei, with a knee injury setback in between, his path mirrors the resilience he shows on the field. But his early pledge to Ohio State back in 2023 was a declaration. Now, as he tears through his senior HS year, the countdown has already begun in Columbus. Jeremiah Smith is the present. Chris Henry Jr. is the future. And together? We’ll leave you to imagine.