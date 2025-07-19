5-Star Derrek Cooper Eyeing 5 Powerhouse Programs With SEC Giant Favored for July 20 Commitment

When you’re a 5-star with freakish two-way ability, powerhouses try to break down the door for your recruitment. And right now, the top RB in the 2026 class, Derrek Cooper, is sitting in the middle of a recruiting tug-of-war between five CFB giants. The 6’1, 210-pounder had been everywhere this summer. But there’s one certain school that hadn’t hosted him officially. And funnily enough, they might be the last one standing.

Derrek Cooper gave five schools another shot of suspense on his Instagram on July 18. The No. 40 overall player out of Chaminade-Madonna shared a 247Sports photo of his recruitment where he’s down to Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Miami, and Texas. He’ll be announcing his decision to live on Sunday, July 20, at 7:00 PM ET. He went to Miami on May 30, Georgia on June 13, FSU on June 15, and Ohio State on June 20. But no OV to Steve Sarkisian‘s program in Austin. Still, things seem to be working in favor of Texas.

Derrek Cooper is making waves of his own. He’s a do-it-all weapon who ran for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns at 9.3 YPC last season, while also recording 46 tackles and 4 sacks on defense. Florida State would love to pair him with their lone 2026 RB commit. Ohio State’s praying their Jeremiah Smith connection (same high school) tips the scales. Miami stayed consistent. But it’s Texas that’s sprinting toward the finish. They are the post-credit twist no one saw coming for his recruitment.

After talking with Inside Texas, Derrek Cooper delayed his July 12 commitment long enough for the Longhorns to crank up the volume. Even without an OV, insiders are calling this race a dead heat between Texas and Georgia. On3’s Eric Nahlin and Justin Wells both flipped their predictions in favor of Steve Sarkisian’s crew. Suddenly, Dawgs fans who once puffed their chests out especially after the recruit briefly committed to the Dawgs for five days in 2024, are seeing red. And they should be. This is becoming a pattern.

Texas is driving ahead of Georgia for Derrek Cooper

Earlier this week, Texas snagged 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 player from Georgia. Now, the Horns are trending for a big-time recruit the Bulldogs wanted. To top it off, Texas QB commit Dia Bell leapfrogged UGA pledge Jared Curtis in the national rankings this week. But it’s not just buzz.

Derrek Cooper himself has fanned the flames. “My visit was great,” he said of Texas. “I got to meet a bunch of coaches such as Coach (Chad) Scott and Coach Sark. What continues to excite me is the way they will use me in their offense.” On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong echoed the momentum. “Georgia and Texas look to be battling,” he said. “A source around Coral Gables believes things are really picking up for the Longhorns. Texas is on the gas with Cooper, and there is definitely optimism he could join the fold soon.”

Still, Georgia isn’t rolling over. They’re the reigning SEC champs, and they’ve beaten Texas twice in the last year. But as of now, momentum wears burnt orange. Who knows? July 20 could be another stunner.