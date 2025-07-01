5-Star Derrek Cooper Shares Surprising Commitment Update Amid Growing Buzz Around Possible Georgia Return After Decommitment

The 2025 offseason has seen a flurry of commitments from top 2026 recruits, but one big name is still keeping fans on edge. Five-star running back Derrek Cooper out of Hollywood, Florida, is taking his time — and rightfully so. Once a Georgia commit, Cooper backed off his pledge in June 2024. Still, the Bulldogs haven’t backed off him. In fact, the bond remains strong. Cooper has made multiple trips back to Athens, keeping the Dawgs firmly in the mix. And his next move? Still a mystery. But wherever he goes, the spotlight will follow.

Why not? Derrek Cooper was a straight-up game-changer in his junior year. Suiting up for powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, he helped drive the team to a 13-2 finish and a fourth straight state title. On offense? Electric. He racked up 905 yards and 13 TDs on just 124 carries. Add in 156 receiving yards and a score, and the versatility jumps off the stat sheet. But Cooper wasn’t done. On defense, he was a menace—46 tackles and 4 sacks. On top of that, he also forced two fumbles, blocked two punts, and returned a pick for six. Simply put, Cooper is one of the most complete athletes in the entire 2026 class. But what’s his big reveal?

Turns out, the 5-star running back (as per 247) just shook up his timeline. On June 30, Cooper took to X and surprised fans with a major update—his commitment date is changing. “I will no longer be committing July 12,” wrote Cooper. Well, he was locked in for a July 12th announcement, but that plan is off the table… for now. No new date has been revealed yet, keeping the suspense high. To be honest, just like he does on the field, Cooper is keeping everyone guessing.

Ranked No. 34 nationally, Cooper’s also the No. 3 RB in the country and in the talent-rich state of Florida. However, June was a whirlwind for Cooper, with a packed slate of official visits. And after the dust settled, he dropped his final six: Miami, Georgia, Alabama, FSU, Texas, and OSU. For a while, Georgia looked like the front-runner. Experts even predicted the Dawgs to land him. But with this latest shake-up in his commitment plans, the race feels wide open again. So, the momentum may be shifting, and everyone’s watching.

Although the whispers of a Georgia reunion are growing louder, but Derrek Cooper isn’t settling down just yet. The five-star playmaker is still on the move and making noise. In the past month, he made a headline-grabbing stop at OSU. But the real spotlight moment came in Indianapolis. Cooper didn’t just show up at the Rivals Camp—he took it over. He left with MVP honors among all running backs. And the best part? He did it wearing Ohio State cleats. That wasn’t just gear. It was a statement. So, the Buckeyes aren’t just in the mix, they’re pushing hard. The reason?

OSU has quietly built a strong track record at RB under Tony Alford’s successor, Carlos Locklyn. Landing Derrek Cooper would be their biggest splash at the position since TreVeyon Henderson in 2021. But it won’t be easy. Miami’s deep NIL pockets are in play, and they’ve already made waves with big-money deals like the one for Jackson Cantwell. Then Cooper’s finalists also include Bama, Florida, and FSU. But Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to hope Cooper values more than just the money, because this recruitment is turning into a full-blown battle.

Right now, Derrek Cooper hasn’t set a new commitment date, leaving Georgia fans in limbo. If Cooper moves it up, that could signal strong momentum for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. But if he delays, the door could open wider for other contenders. Still, Georgia remains the team to beat. Until Cooper, or a trusted expert, says otherwise, UGA fans have every reason to stay confident. Because….

Derrek Cooper could be part of the No.1 class

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are on a recruiting tear. They’ve been stacking blue-chip talent nonstop and now sit on the edge of something big. Just one more major win on the trail could seal the deal for the No. 1 class in 2026. Sure, a few tight battles remain, but one commitment could slam the door shut before the 2025 season even kicks off. So, Georgia’s chasing greatness, and they’re almost there.

Well, Georgia’s June recruiting run has been nothing short of dominant. After landing Top 100 defensive lineman PJ Dean on Monday, the Bulldogs now have 16 commits last month alone. The haul includes the nation’s No. 1 QB, 2 top-five DL, and three elite CBs. With momentum on their side, Georgia is closing in on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and five-star safety Jireh Edwards, moves that could cement their status as the top defensive class of 2026. But one major offensive piece still hangs in the balance. If the Dawgs land him soon, the race for the No. 1 class might be over before the season even starts.

Now, Derrek Cooper is the five-star weapon out of Miami, Florida, who could tilt the scales for Georgia. He’s been a wrecking ball on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career. Some say he could shine as a linebacker or even a defensive back. But let’s be real—schools want him in their backfield. Nearly every blue-blood still in the mix has its running backs coach pushing hard. So, Cooper isn’t just a recruit—he’s a difference-maker. And if Georgia lands him, it could be the final piece to a No. 1 class.