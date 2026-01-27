5-Star DL Makes Feelings clear on Michigan as Kyle Whittingham Learns Immediate Prediction About His Program

While many powerhouses like Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Nebraska have shown interest in five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, one program still holds a special place in his heart. After Fakatou hit the fast-forward button on his recruitment, reclassifying from the 2028 cycle to 2027, Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan was quick to make its move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

DL coach Lou Esposito and DEs coach Lewis Powell made the trip to the West Coast, visiting several top prospects in California. The list included Fakatou, and interestingly, the five-star DL was quick to share his thoughts after the meeting. He cleared his stance on Michigan, claiming that it remains a major player in his recruitment race.

“It was awesome to have them come down to meet me and my family. They made sure I knew that I was their priority,” said Fakatou.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich shared that statement from the Orange Lutheran product on Monday, Fakatou’s words reflect that the Wolverines have a solid chance to secure the services of the elite talent in the future, despite stiff competition from several top programs. But Michigan will have to be ready for a tough battle to land this five-star DL, and if they can make it happen, they would secure a steady piece to help bolster their defensive front for the future.

With several programs already hosting the elite defensive lineman on campus, Fakatou’s the No. 2 junior in California and holds more than 30 offers. At Orange Lutheran High School, Fakatou put up eye-opening numbers. As a sophomore in 2025, he recorded 69 tackles and 17 TFLs, while as a freshman in 2024, he totaled 28 tackles and 10 TFLs, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-America honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his talent, Michigan appears to have an edge over other programs. He was in Ann Arbor for the OSU game, and his comments afterward made it clear that Michigan’s performance in The Game left a strong impression on him, even in a loss to the Buckeyes.

“Visit was great,” Fakatou told the Michigan Insider. “Learned a lot about the program, and both myself and my parents were impressed. So much football history I didn’t realize they had. The highlight was watching the game, and then it started snowing. I’m from Alaska, so the snow wasn’t anything new, but to watch the game in the snow was crazy. Also meeting with the staff and going over academics and the extra support they provide was great information.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Besides Michigan, Texas A&M is also making a firm push for Marcus Fakatou. While Mike Elko and multiple assistants made the trip to California to see him in person, A&M has a track record of recruiting the Golden State well, landing elite talent like five-star CB Brandon Arrington, 4-star WR Madden Williams, and more in 2026. But unfortunately for Texas A&M and Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan, Notre Dame currently leads the race for Fakatou’s pledge.

“Everyone knows how close I hold Notre Dame to my heart, so to get back up there, especially since my mom has never been up there, will be something special for sure,” said Fakatou.

Marcus Fakatou is expected to return to South Bend later this month. Regardless of whether Whittingham can add Fakatou to his squad, Michigan has already received major news regarding its 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan is on the rise heading into the upcoming season

Michigan fans have spoken, and the early expectations are clear. In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, most Wolverines supporters see Michigan opening the 2026 season solidly in the middle of the Top 25.

A majority, 55%, project a No. 11–15 ranking, while 29% expect Michigan to land between No. 16–25. However, only 14% believe the Wolverines will crack the top 10, and just 2% see them starting unranked, a stance that reflects cautious optimism, not blind hype. And the national media largely agrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan is already showing up in too-early rankings, with Fox Sports slotting the Wolverines at No. 16. While Sports Illustrated placed them at No. 11, ESPN pegged them at No. 18. Now, Kyle Whittingham, alongside OC Jason Beck and DC Jay Hill, is expected to bring stability and cohesion, something many felt was missing over the past two seasons.

More importantly, there’s also genuine excitement around the roster. QB Bryce Underwood is viewed as a breakout candidate in his sophomore year, while the backfield duo of Jordan Marshall and 5-star freshman Savion Hiter has fans buzzing.

Add in key transfers like edge rusher John Henry Daley, WRs JJ Buchanan and Jaime Ffrench Jr., and CB Smith Snowden, and belief is building. While Michigan opened 2025 ranked No. 14, a similar spot in 2026 feels likely. But as history reminds us, preseason rankings are just noise; the 2026 season could be a significant change for Michigan.