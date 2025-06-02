5-star Duvay Williams Makes Big Michigan Admission as Lincoln Riley & Kirby Smart Put on High Alert

Well, Sherrone Moore might not see the ground calling plays for two games this season because of suspension, but he’s still making sure Michigan’s roster remains stacked. Five-star cornerback Duvay Williams just gave the Wolverines a significant boost, turning the tide in a recruitment previously led by Georgia and USC. The top 2026 prospect praised Michigan’s strong impression, putting Lincoln Riley and Kirby Smart on notice. With official visits planned and Michigan’s aggressive recruiting, this race is intensifying, and Moore’s influence is felt even from afar.

USC, Texas A&M, Georgia, Washington, Oregon, and Alabama are all vying hard for Duvay Williams. Ohio State has also recently stepped up its recruitment. However, for Williams, location won’t be a deciding factor; he’s looking for the best fit for his growth. “The ability to get to the next level and education. My dad’s a big education guy. I’ve never had low grades, so that’s a big part, too,” he explained. And that’s when Michigan entered the picture.

Duvay Williams’ recent visit to Ann Arbor was impactful. “Michigan’s a great school. They’ve told me I’m their top priority for the ‘27 class,” Williams said. “They’re going to recruit me aggressively. The coaches were great, and my cousin, Davon Benjamin, was on his official visit. Seeing him in that maize and blue was fantastic. It was a great experience overall.” The family connection significantly enhanced an already meaningful visit. Michigan hasn’t secured a commitment for its 2027 class yet, and Duvay Williams’ attitude suggests he could be a valuable addition.

Despite already sitting atop the 2027 rankings, Williams didn’t rest on his laurels. He could have relied on his reputation, but instead chose to prove himself. “I just basically wanted to show the coaches that I’m capable of doing everything on and off the field,” Williams explained. This drive led him to participate in events that many top recruits avoid. “Just being an all-around DB and receiver. Just because I have a high ranking doesn’t mean I can’t do events. I can still go to the camps to show my talent while being humble and just being dedicated to the game. I just want to show how much I love the game.” That shows the kind of competitive spirit Duvay Williams has.

Now, he’ll continue this at Rivals Five-Star in Indianapolis, then OT7, playing with California Power against top national talent. This schedule will hone his skills and further boost his national profile. He welcomes these challenges, not for more offers, but for growth and competition. This five-star thrives under pressure, and these events offer the perfect mix of intensity and competition. But on the recruiting front, Michigan isn’t the only team that’s been pushing hard for Duvay Williams.

Duvay Williams’ inclination for the Trojans

Lincoln Riley’s building something impressive in Los Angeles, and the Trojans’ stacked 2026 class—27 commits strong—is proof. He’s already turning heads with the 2027 class, too. Riley isn’t just watching USC; he’s observing everything: coaching styles, player conduct, the program’s overall operation. USC’s top-ranked 2026 class is attracting attention, and as California’s top prospect, Williams knows he’d boost an already elite recruiting haul, as USC’s relentless recruiting efforts continue.

Williams continues to feel the full-court press from USC’s staff. That message landed with weight. The Trojans have made him feel like a foundational piece, not just another target on the board. Every conversation, every interaction, has reinforced that priority. “I was talking to the general manager, Chad Bowden, not too long ago, and he wants me to set it off for USC’s 2027 class,” Williams told On3. “Lincoln Riley is excited about me. They have something in store for me.” That sure made their case pretty strong.

But even Kirby Smart’s Georgia is in the mix. Well, they already lost Mark Bowman to USC, but now both teams are back in the game for this 5-star cornerback. Although he’s not in a rush to commit, Williams hasn’t closed the door on an early decision either. For now, USC holds a strong position. That’s right, so it’s USC that Michigan and Georgia should fear.

“I like how they do things with their players on and off the field,” Williams said. “Education is important to me, and USC is one of the top academic schools in the country… Then, USC is USC. All the legends go there. It’s right in my backyard, so why not?” So, for now, USC Trojans hold an upper hand in Duvay Williams’s recruiting trail, but with Michigan and Georgia also in the mix, things might turn real fast.