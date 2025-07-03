5-star Immanuel Iheanacho Makes On-Air Confession to Pat McAfee After Oregon Commitment

On 30th September, 2023, then a lesser-known recruit, Immanuel Iheanacho, made his school visit to Virginia Tech and got his first offer within a month from the school. The months following that initial offer were less notable for his recruitment, but eventually, other programs began to show interest. Gators offered him in November, the same year after a school visit, and Syracuse and Penn State followed in January and February 2024. Cut short to today, the prospect boasts more than 40 high-profile offers and was going to announce his commitment on August 5. But one show with Pat McAfee changed that timeline.

Iheanacho laid down his commitment quite early on July 3 to Oregon and did it quite stylishly. The 6’7″ and 340 lb. future star removed his jacket midway through the Pat McAfee show, and the guy was wearing a green-colored Oregon T-shirt inside. He sent a clear message after the reveal. “First, I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without whom I have nothing. I thank my coach at the Maryland Georgetown Prep and my trainer, Coach Brown. That being said, for the next three years, I’ll be taking my talents to the University of Oregon,” declared Immanuel Iheanacho as McAfee couldn’t control his excitement.

“So you’ll be heading out to beautiful Eugene. I mean, that place is glorious. They’re rabid fans, the chance, immaculate in the Nike uniforms, better than everywhere else,” said Pat McAfee after Iheanacho’s much-anticipated announcement. With a 36-inch arm size and large hands, Iheanacho is already touted to be a highly talented recruit and offers a “bullish physical presence” in the run game. His talent can also be estimated by the fact that last year he earned MaxPreps Junior All-American and didn’t allow a sack throughout the season. But what was the biggest factor behind his commitment?

“After being on all these campuses. Oregon really just felt right. There are a lot of great people on those campuses, but I feel like Oregon really had the best people, best like-minded people. And really just the opportunity for me to play early was huge there,” said Iheanacho. And what stood out for him was the ability of the backroom staff to prepare him for the NFL draft. “Coach Terry (Alique Terry), Coach Warmack (Dallas Warmack), Coach Will (Will Stein), Coach Cut (Cutter Leftwich), Coach Walk (Ryan Walk). All those guys, you know, they just got Josh Conerly in the first round, so that’s pretty big,” concluded Iheanacho.

Josh Conerly was a 29th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Commanders, showcasing the elite level of the coaching staff. So far, Oregon has landed eight top-100 OLs since 2002, including Conerly Jr. and Sewell in 2018. However, none of them has been as lethal as Iheanacho, who boasts a 0.9963 rating, making him the highest-rated OL since 2002. So, with Iheanacho being on the team? The offensive line would be a steel wall protecting their QB.

Immanuel Iheanacho reveals a key factor to join Oregon

In terms of on-field performance, Iheanacho has been a beast ever since his 2023 season, when he led his high school to an 8-2 record, earning first-team all-league honors. Talking about his physicality? The guy boasts a 500 lbs.+ deadlift record and has several personal records in barbell squats. However, getting the Baltimore, Maryland, native wasn’t easy for Oregon. However, what worked for the Ducks didn’t have to do with the team at all.

“It was a surprise, a decent surprise, a pleasant surprise, my first time there. It’s just very green, very earthy. You know, it’s nice, like it’s very aesthetically pleasing, too. So you know, that helps, and I know I heard it rains a lot, but the grass is green. Eugene. So, I mean, it has to rain. I mean, that is literally how we get there, well,” said Emmanuel Iheanacho, praising the environment of Eugene and how it became a significant factor in his commitment.

Oregon in their 2026 class now ranks 7th nationally with Iheanacho’s commitment, and with him is another 5-star safety, Jett Washington. Apart from these players, the blue-chip recruits like Kendre Harrison, 3rd-ranked tight end; Tradarian Ball, 5th-ranked running back, and Tony Cumberland, 8th-ranked DL are also some of the talented players in the 2026 class, which has 14 total commits now.