5-Star Jalen Brewster’s College Destination Sees Another Twist Amid Intense SEC, Big 12 Battle

For months, programs across the country have tried to find a way to pull Jalen Brewster away from Texas Tech. Few have gotten very far. The five-star defensive lineman from Cedar Hill, Texas, remains committed to the Red Raiders. He has visited campuses. He has listened to pitches. He has met coaches. Yet his commitment has survived interest from some of the biggest programs in college football. Now, however, one school appears to be generating more attention than the rest.

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“Miami was one of the teams this spring poking around with the number one player in America, who’s committed to the Red Raiders. But listen, everyone has been lining up to get their shot at Jalen Brewster,” Rivals’ national recruiting analyst, Sam Spiegelman, said on Josh Newberg’s June 11 podcast. “If you were to ask sources, and I certainly did, which team might be positioned best to make a run at Texas Tech? The answer would probably be Florida unanimously.”

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Indiana recently hosted Brewster. LSU has stayed active in his recruitment. SMU has continued pushing for the Dallas-area star. Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and several others have also pursued him throughout the process. Yet Florida always keeps coming up in recruiting conversations. The reason is not difficult to see.

Brewster has already visited Gainesville multiple times this spring. Another trip is scheduled before he heads to Lubbock for his official Texas Tech visit. According to Spiegelman, Florida’s chances have created more concern among the Texas Tech camp than any previous visit Brewster has taken. That says a lot about where things stand.

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“John Sumrall, Gerald Chatman (D-line coach), and the Florida staff have made this close. He’s (Brewster) been to the swamp twice this spring. He’s getting ready for his third visit back to Gainesville before he heads back to Lubbock next weekend,” Sam Spiegelman added. “Florida is within striking distance. And of any team pushing to flip him, you’ve got to keep an eye on the Gator who gets this penultimate visit.”

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Despite interest from other programs, Brewster has had only positive things to say about the Red Raiders. Moreover, he has been in Texas for a long time, and moving to Texas Tech would be the easier move for him.

“I would say they develop to get into the NFL,” Brewster said about Texas Tech to Texasfootball.com. “Teaching me how to be a man outside of football and life after football. And the people and their environment.”

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Because of his generational talent, Brewster is already commanding NIL value north of $1 million annually. However, at 300 lbs, he cracks that 40-yard dash under 5 seconds, and his performance under those Friday Night lights has been exceptional. In fact, Brewster wasn’t a defensive lineman early on in his high school career; he played as a running back and switched positions only in his sophomore year.

Ever since then, the Texas Tech commit has pulled off stellar performances, showcasing extreme physicality and the ability to collapse the pocket effortlessly. For instance, in his junior season, he was named the Rivals MVP during the Under Armour All-America Game. Add to that the fact that footballing genes run in his veins. His father played football at Ball State and was a third-round draft pick in 2009 by the Cowboys.

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Most recruiting services rank him as the No. 1 player in the entire 2027 class. He is also viewed as the top defensive lineman in the country. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, he combines power, quickness, and athleticism in a way that few high school players can match. Because of that, several analysts have touted him as a future impact player at the highest level of college football. For Brewster, though, his stance is clear while choosing his final destination.

How has Jon Sumrall created an edge in Jalen Brewster’s recruitment?

There was a moment earlier this year when some uncertainty appeared. Longtime Texas Tech D-line coach Zarnell Fitch left the program, and Brewster admitted he was not completely solid in his commitment at that point. Other schools immediately increased their effort as Florida was among the most aggressive. However, the same reason that convinced him to stay in Lubbock might also prompt him to move to Gainesville.

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The same relationships that kept Brewster in Lubbock may come in handy for Florida to flip him. Considering that both Jon Sumrall and D-line coach Gerald Chatman have built extensive relationships with him.

“SMU has the NIL funds to make this interesting, but it’s Florida, which, of course, is not only competitive with NIL but also competitive with relationships,” Spiegelman added.

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All of it gives the program another advantage. Gators’ growing momentum has made one thing clear: if Brewster ever decides to look elsewhere, the Gators may be waiting at the front of the line.