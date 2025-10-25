5-Star Jared Curtis Announces Career Plans After Vanderbilt Move

All eyes are set on the FirstBank Stadium, as Georgia’s 5-star commit visits Vanderbilt. Jared Curtis, the second-highest-ranked QB of the 2026 class, who got committed to Georgia, is all set to visit Vanderbilt for the Missouri game. Being a Nashville native, Jared attended a lot of Vanderbilt’s games since his childhood, but this visit has spun a lot of rumors. To spice it up, he reportedly visited Vanderbilt’s practice earlier this week. With resources already invested in Curtis, the 6-ft 4-in quarterback announced his career plans and the purpose of his visit, as an answer to the arising rumors.

According to Rivals’ report, Jared Curtis’ visit to Vanderbilt is just to watch Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri, with his teammate and his high school coach, and nothing much. He says that he is still a Bulldog, and nothing will be changed. “I’m just going down there to watch the game with my coaches and a teammate that’s looking at Vanderbilt,” Curtis said. “It’ll be a fun time. At the end of the day, I’m still a Bulldog.”

Reports suggest that Jared was excited to see his home team progress, from being one of the worst teams to now being ranked in the AP Top 10 for the first time since the 1940s. Curtis said, “Growing up, no disrespect, I never thought I’d see Vanderbilt winning games like this,” the Georgia commit said. “I think they’ve officially changed the program around. They’re gonna keep getting better every year, and I’m excited to see them succeed.”

While asked about his commitment to Georgia, “I’m 100% committed,” Curtis said. This could ease some panic of Kirby Smart and the Georgia Staff, as their biggest recruit is keeping his promise tight. However, it is important to note that Curtis committed to Georgia in March 2024 and decommitted the same year in mid-season, only to get committed to them again this year. Additionally, there are still certain factors like the local ties, the program being on trend, and other things that should be monitored after he visits Vanderbilt.

What Makes Jared Curtis So Special?

Jared Curtis is one of the promising talents of the 2026 class, who uses his arm and feet to work. He is a multi-sport athlete from the Nashville Christian school, who also played basketball at the prep level. In three years of his high-school career, the QB owned some incredible numbers. In his high school career, he completed 482 of 784 attempts, passing 7637 yards for 92 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed 249 times for 1661 yards for 38 touchdowns.

via Imago Syndication: The Tennessean Jared Curtis 2 of Nashville Christian passes the ball during their game at Donelson Christian Academy Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlanxPoiznerx xForxTennessean.comx USATSI_21743765

As a freshman, he became the runner-up for Tennessee’s Mr. Football, who brought his school to the Division II-A title game, with a 10-3 record. He had a passing percentage of 59.1% and scored 27 TDs. He also carried for 481 yards for 7 TDs. In 2023, he led the Eagles to the state semifinals, posting a 6-7 record, with a 56.1% completion rate and averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

In 2024, he became the MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Junior All-American. He led his school to the Tennessee Division II-A state championship for the first time in nine years, with a 12-1 record. His completion rate became 70.2% and he averages 7.2 yards per carry, marking his career-high. For his dominant high-school records, he received offers from big schools across the nation, but he gave his commitment to Georgia earlier this year.