5-Star Jared Curtis’ Final Decision All But Confirmed as Georgia-Vanderbilt War Reaches Breaking Point

Uncertainty swirls around the 5-star prospect Jared Curtis, with just two weeks away from National Signing Day. The Nashville Christian blue-chipper, currently committed to Georgia, is in a dilemma choosing between the Bulldogs and the Commodores. As the tug-of-war reaches the boiling point and the rumors hinting that “anything can happen,” an insider report confirms Jared Curtis’ final decision.

On the November 20 episode of Rivals’ Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong gave a scoop on Jared Curtis’ future.

“No change in status quo from the update earlier this week, that Vanderbilt is alive in this recruitment, and we’ll see what continues to happen on that front,” Steve Wiltfong said. “The Commodores have to get Clark Lea signed to a contract extension, and then they have to get an NIL offer in hand for Jared Curtis and his team to look at. Sounds like both of those things are developing rapidly around the Nashville-based program, and then we’ll see what that ultimately does for Jared Curtis.”

However, a source close to Curtis said that it is important for him to play as a true freshman at the school of his choice. However, people often misinterpret it as if he wanted to start the season.

Jared Curtis 2 of Nashville Christian passes the ball during their game at Donelson Christian Academy Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

“A source close to him says he wants to play in year one. Now people keep confusing that with wanting to start,” the Rivals’ insider said. “Certainly, he wants to start, too. But I think he wants to see a path to be on the field in year one. He doesn’t want to sit.”

The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026 has numbers to back up the hype. Curtis has thrown for 9,330 yards and 120 touchdowns in his high school career. At the same time, the dual-threat QB has also accumulated 2,113 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns, leading his school to two championships. These are Bryce Underwood numbers, a QB who flipped to Michigan from LSU for a starting gig. A similar situation is unfolding for the Georgia commit.

“So that’s another element going on in this process, as Georgia’s Heisman candidate Gunner Stockton is expected back next season under center. So, if Jared Curtis sticks with his second commitment to Georgia, he competes with [Ryan] Puglisi for the QB2 job. Vanderbilt obviously has that opportunity with their own Heisman candidate exhausting his eligibility after the season, opening up a quarterback competition for QB1 at Vanderbilt.”

As things stand, Vandy QB1 Diego Pavia will move to the pros, opening up an opportunity for a new leader of the offense.

Jared Curtis’ status with the Georgia Bulldogs

As of now, Jared Curtis’ status with the Georgia Bulldogs remains unchanged. He visited Athens on November 15 for the Texas game, where the Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns by a score of 35-10. The report from Rivals revealed that the trip went well, and Curtis has already completed all his enrollment paperwork. The source almost confirmed that the 5-star prospect is good to go with the Bulldogs.

Steve Wiltfong revealed that the staff in Athens are well aware of his demands, not wanting to sit. Therefore, the head coach Kirby Smart and the OC Mike Bobo assured him a chance to compete for the backup role and then hopefully see the field role behind Gunner Stockton.

On the other side, Vanderbilt is making plans to go all-in for the Nashville star QB. The Commodores are preparing a competitive NIL offer for Jared Curtis, along with a contract extension. It would be no surprise if Curtis flips Georgia’s commitment to the Nashville program, as he visited Vanderbilt at least three times this fall. He also had decommitted from Georgia in October 2024, only to commit in May 2025. Nothing is confirmed yet until the details are put in writing on December 4th, when the three-day early signing window opens.