5-Star Jared Curtis Forced to Break Silence After Ryan Williams’ Shocking Admission on Kirby Smart’s Georgia

On September 28, 2024, a freshman wide receiver for Alabama showed the Georgia receivers how it’s done. The Dawgs lost that game 34-41 as they couldn’t withstand Ryan Williams’ heroics. Williams that day not only executed that incredible game-winning 75-yard touchdown catch but also registered his name in Bama’s history books. That catch was the 12th-longest touchdown pass in Alabama’s history, and mind you, Bama’s history is quite illustrious. In total, Williams had 177 yards and went on to become one of the most exciting wide receivers in CFB’s 2024 season. But do you know that the 34-41 result for Georgia could have easily been reversed in favor of them?

Ryan Williams was undoubtedly one of the top ten wide receivers in the country last year. One can easily guess who was the best wide receiver. It was undoubtedly Jeremiah Smith, who won the national title and had 1,315 yards for Ohio State. Now, both of these wide receivers’ combined heroics have landed them on the cover page of EA Sports’ CFB 2026 game. But their relationship goes way back to when they were choosing which college to join, and guess what? It could have easily been Georgia, as they even seriously pondered it, too.

In a video posted by ‘sportscenternext’ on their IG account, both Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith are seen talking about how they almost joined Georgia in 2024. Williams remarked about how he essentially teamed up with Jeremiah Smith to visit Georgia together when they were taking recruiting visits. “I tried to get him to. I was like, come on, let’s team up.’ We thought about it. We did think about it.” To this, Smith acknowledged their lethal abilities and remarked that they would have been invincible in Georgia if the move had happened.

“I don’t even know how you stop that,” Smith said. “I ain’t gonna lie.” If this could have been a reality, surely no team could have withstood that offensive onslaught led by Carson Beck and supplemented by Williams and Smith. The natty, too, would have been Kirby Smart’s then. Jared Curtis, the new five-star UGA commit, couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the possibility and reposted the video on his IG story. Curtis captioned it, “Only if…”

Curtis, who himself is a phenomenal prospect, recently joined Georgia as the No. 1 QB in the 2026 class. The move was a coup for Kirby Smart since the QB decommitted from Georgia initially in October 2024. But Smart’s recruiting prowess finally came up trumps, and Georgia beat top NIL programs like Oregon and Ohio State to finally seal Curtis’s commitment. Maybe if Williams and Smith had been at Georgia, then we could have finally seen Curtis next year behind the center and passing to the two world-class players. Only if…

Ryan Williams finally chooses his QB in the ongoing QB battle

Ryan Williams, with his exploits in the 2024 season, is easily one of the best-returning players for Alabama this year. The freshman prodigy who reclassified to the 2024 cycle in his recruitment lived up to his billing. He had 865 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns and also contributed 48 yards and 2 TDs in the ground game. However, while he may be exceptional in his abilities, without the right QB, even he would struggle. And right now, Bama hasn’t finalized the QB1 spot yet. So, Ryan Williams took the matter into his own hands.

So, Ryan Williams appeared on ESPN’s College Football podcast on June 4th and finally opened up on his choice for the Bama QB1 spot. “Ty is the front runner right now, so you know, just trying to build a relationship with not only him but the rest of them, of course, and just get prepared for this season, and we’re super excited.” The wide receiver, although acknowledged to be comfortable with “everyone” in the QB room. But his choice for QB1 being Ty is still interesting.

Right now, the QB room has Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. Russell, being their freshman, is currently less favored to be QB1, so the competition right now is really between Simpson and Mack. Both QBs are incredibly talented, with Austin Mack having a prior connection and relationship with Bama’s new OC, Ryan Grubb. The QB battle is thus going as intensely as it can get, and we will only get a clear answer in the fall camp.