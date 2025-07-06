brand-logo
5-Star Jireh Edwards Makes Big Kalen DeBoer Admission After Revealing Alabama Commitment Reason

ByKhosalu Puro

Jul 5, 2025 | 8:14 PM EDT

Another one coming🤫.” That’s all 5-star LB Xavier Griffin needed to say before Alabama’s next boom hit Tuscaloosa. And it sure landed loud. On Saturday, the Tide locked in one of the top defensive backs in the country, none other than Jireh Edwards (Safety), the guy who initially had over a 93% chance to commit to the Tide. So, this isn’t just another commitment from the No. 2 safety in the 2026 class; it’s a huge statement for what Kalen DeBoer is building post-Nick Saban era. 

Jireh Edwards, a 6’2, 194-pounder out of Baltimore St. Frances, Maryland, committed to Alabama, turning down offers from Georgia, Auburn, Oregon, and Texas A&M. And the decision is part football and part relationship. As Steve Wiltfong reported on On3 on July 5, Kalen DeBoer and his staff played a huge role in his decision. “The guys, Coach DeBoer, he’s a real winning coach,” the 5-star said. “He wants to win badly. I feel me and him will match perfect.” That’s high praise for a coach who’s still carving his name in the SEC. 

What separates Alabama isn’t just winning. It’s how they win and how they recruit. Jireh Edwards didn’t shy away from that part either. He highlighted something that doesn’t show up on scouting reports. And that’s hospitality. From Kalen DeBoer to Maurice Linguist and Jason Jones, the entire staff made the Edwards family feel like they already had a seat in Tuscaloosa. 

The way they brought my family in with open arms. They love my family. I feel that’s perfect,” Jireh Edwards said. “They did stuff other schools didn’t do. They welcomed me with warm hugs and all that other stuff.” The other stuff might be hard to quantify, but the results speak volumes. With his commitment, Alabama now boasts five 5-stars in the 2026 class, the only program to hold that distinction. But there’s another factor that pushed his interest to lock in. 

Jireh Edwards gushes over the culture in Alabama

The visit to Tuscaloosa did the heavy lifting, especially the June official. From there, the other schools might as well have packed it in. “Just the culture. The culture really stood out for me,” Jireh Edwards said. “Them producing the guys they produced already and seeing them do so well in the league.” He’s a player who grew up watching Alabama dominate national television. And when he got the chance to be in that machine, it was not even a situation to hesitate. “That’s a dream come true. A super dream come true,” he said. “I know I have an opportunity to play as a true freshman and I’m not taking that for granted.”

With the transfer portal flipping rosters by the week and NIL tugging kids across the country, Alabama’s 2026 class is quietly roaring back to familiar territory. What started slow this offseason has turned relentless since mid-June. Jireh Edwards’ decision came just a day after 4-star DL Nolan Wilson jumped in, giving the Tide 19 total commits and the No. 3-ranked class nationally per 247Sports, trailing only USC and Georgia.

So yeah, Xavier Griffin’s “Another one coming 🤫” wasn’t just hype. It was a preview. And with guys like Jireh Edwards in the fold, Alabama’s not just recruiting the future, they’re rebuilding the Bama standard.

