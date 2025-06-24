5-Star Kaiden Prothro Announces Final 3 as Commitment Date Confirmed

When a five-star player like Kaiden Prothro becomes available, top college football teams quickly come calling. The 6’6″, 210-pound tight end from Bowdon, Georgia, is one of the hottest names in the class of 2026, with top programs like Georgia, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Auburn all vying for his commitment. Now, after a flurry of official visits and plenty of back-and-forth, Prothro narrowed his choices to three and set a commitment date. For months, Georgia felt like a frontrunner with an in-state advantage. However, with two other SEC giants still in the running, the stakes are still pretty high.

After losing the No. 1 TE in the 2026 class, Mark Bowman, to the USC Trojans, Kirby Smart’s team is trying hard to get Kaiden Prothro. Well, his last season’s record proves why Bulldogs are rooting high for him. He posted 56 catches for 1,203 yards and 22 TDs, and Prothro was also a standout on the hardwood, averaging 20.7 points with 16.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last year. And what makes their stance even stronger is that they just have one TE commit so far, and that’s 4-star Lincoln Keyes.

Best part? Georgia is even at the top of his final 3. “It would be Georgia, Florida, and Texas right now,” Kaiden Prothro said to On3. “Georgia is on top because of what they do, how the offense is run, and the coaches. They have answered all the questions, and I like Coach [Todd] Hartley and Coach Smart. The standard at Georgia is high.” So, for now, Georgia leads the charge with Longhorns and Florida in the mix. And now, he’s set to commit to one of the three finalists on July 12th.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it’s not just Kaiden Prothro who’s impressed with Kirby Smart’s program; even his father, Clarence Prothro, left satisfied after the official visit. “The camaraderie and the standards that they all have,” Clarence Prothro said. “With the players. That’s big to me. Hey, just be real, and they were real about what they talked about and how they go about coaching and how it is not going to be easy, and they tell you that up front.” But don’t count out the Florida Gators yet. Their official visit (OV) really changed things for Prothro.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 Recruits (@on3recruits) Expand Post

First up, Kaiden. Prothro immediately connected with their QB commit, Will Griffin, who was on campus during his visit. And what made the difference is Griffin’s futuristic mindset. “He was talking to me about building something great here,” said Prothro. “Even if I don’t come here, he still has high hopes for me and just wishes me the best. He’s a great quarterback.” The Gators have 13 commits so far and also a 3-star TE, Kekua Aumua, on the team, but Prothro’s addition will only push their ranks and add depth to the roster.

But then comes in Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns, with a history of developing exceptional TEs. Texas needs new players to step up after Ja’Tavion Sanders and Gunner Helm went pro. They believe five-star prospect Prothro is the perfect fit to achieve that success, and he’s also impressed by the talent already on Sark’s team. “Texas surprised me. Being down there with Coach [Jeff] Banks and Coach Sark was great. It is hard not to like Texas, where the program is, and the talent they have there. All of the opportunities at Texas on and off the field appeal to me too,” Prothro said. Now, with all three in the mix, there’s one team that stands out the most.

Kaiden Prothro’s inclination towards Georgia

Prothro, a top-30 prospect for 2026 and the No. 3 tight end in the nation, finally made his official visit to Georgia. These visits usually let the Bulldogs show recruits everything they offer to get them to commit. While he rated Georgia’s official visit as an “A,” he gave the program an “A+” when it came to how he fits with the team, giving them something significant to consider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following two days of pampering and luxury, Prothro left his hotel, put on his cleats, and participated in Georgia’s June 1 summer football camp. With the entire UGA coaching staff observing, he practiced alongside uncommitted players vying for their first offer. “He was like, ‘Never,’ and they all got out of here, and he stayed for a football camp from 3 p.m. until like seven o’clock or something like that,” his father said. “Just to get some work in.”

Kaiden Prothro’s mother even asked Georgia’s tight ends coach, Todd Hartley, if any other recruit had ever done that. The answer was a straight NO.

Well, Prothro said his decision to stay came from a desire to experience Georgia on a deeper level and build an understanding of the team. “Really, I just wanted to see the full experience,” he said. “To see how Coach [Todd] Hartley coached and just seeing what the coaches are doing and just getting a little taste of what it would be like playing there.” All these points straight at Kaiden Prothro’s keen interest in the program. Even his family seems satisfied with what they are building, and even On3’s RPM gave them a 91.1% chance of landing Prothro. So, with everything falling right into place, let’s see if Kirby Smart’s team can get him or not.