5-star Kaiden Prothro Drops Major Update for Billy Napier as Gators QB Commit Makes Bold Recruiting Push

Florida is heating up on the recruiting trail. The Gators just landed a trio of weekend commitments, headlined by explosive 4-star WR Marquez Daniel. Joining him are 6-foot-6 edge rusher JaReylan McCoy and dynamic RB Carsyn Baker—all fresh off visits to Gainesville. These latest additions vaulted Billy Napier’s 2026 class into the top 30, now sitting at No. 29 in the 247Sports composite. It’s the second straight weekend of momentum for UF, following pledges from local star Justin Williams and towering 6-8 lineman Chancellor Campbell. Now, with 10 commitments already locked in, Napier’s building something real—and Daniel and Williams are set to be the lightning bolts of this future Gators offense.

But now, Kaiden Prothro, one of the nation’s elite TEs, returned to the Swamp this weekend—and Florida may have just closed the gap. The 5-star Under Armour All-American from Bowdon (Ga.) High has made multiple stops in Gainesville, but this visit felt different. It gave him a deeper dive into the Gators’ vision and the bond with the coaching staff. “I’d say Florida is up there for me with Georgia,” said Prothro. “Florida is a great program and got great things coming here. They’re up there and two programs I’ve been looking at for a while.” So, Billy Napier’s team is clearly making noise—and Prothro’s interest is peaking at the right time.

On June 16, Gators insider Corey Bender revealed that Kaiden Prothro came into the weekend visit unsure about where Florida truly stood. Georgia and Auburn had been seen as the clear frontrunners. But by the time Prothro wrapped up his trip, the Gators had skyrocketed into his top two. So, what changed? It was all about connection. “I’d say just getting to know the coaches more,” said Prothro. Adding, “The coaches do a great job around here. Also, seeing the players trust the coaches and the players trusting the players.” That bond—player to coach, player to player—spoke volumes. And now Florida’s firmly in the race for one of the nation’s best.

However, Florida left no stone unturned in its pitch to Kaiden Prothro. The staff didn’t just roll out the red carpet—they rolled out the vision. The Gators made it crystal clear: Prothro isn’t just a TE in their system—he’s a weapon. A hybrid threat who can line up outside, stretch the field, and wreak havoc on mismatches. Think Kyle Pitts 2.0. “I’d say I was kind of questioning them a little bit,” admitted Prothro. But right now, “They definitely jumped in my recruitment a little bit more just seeing Florida, what they do here and how well the staff is ran here.”

So, with just one official visit left—Texas is up next—the 5-star phenom is gearing up for a July decision. And Florida has firmly thrown its hat into the ring. And why not? Gators QB commit turns up the heat with a bold move on the recruiting trail.

Billy Napier’s QB turns heads with a recruiting push

Billy Napier’s Florida QB commit, Will Griffin, has stepped up as a vocal recruiter for Kaiden Prothro. Over a string of recent visits, the bond between the two has grown stronger. Griffin’s message has been clear—he wants Prothro in Gainesville, catching passes and building something special. “He was talking to me about building something great here,” said Prothro. Adding, “Even if I don’t come here, he still has high hopes for me and just wishes me the best. He’s a great quarterback.”

While this QB push could give Florida an edge in landing Prothro, one thing’s already clear—Billy Napier kicked off the weekend with a bang, securing a major commitment from 4-star wide receiver Marquez Daniel. The early-morning pledge set the tone for a momentum-packed stretch in Gainesville. Because Daniel chose the Gators over heavy hitters like Vols, Auburn, and Arkansas—sending a strong signal that Florida is gaining serious ground on the recruiting trail.

As Billy Napier racks up back-to-back recruiting wins, one big question looms—can this squad turn the momentum into a title run that secures his job for good? The buzz is building in Gainesville, but on-field results will be the ultimate test.